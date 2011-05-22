Dallas Turns Out The Lights

Dear Dallas, watching you shred the Thunder in the first half was almost too much. We couldn’t take it, the beatdown was too ruthless. And also thank you for killing the stereotype. As the game jumped into the fourth quarter, OKC started rolling and the Mavs started disintegrating. Again. But this time, there would be no fun. The Mavs held on 93-87, riding Dirk Nowitzki (10 of his 18 points in the final frame) late to jump out 2-1 in the series and regain control. Not much changed during the first three quarters. Dallas got wide-open shots and did whatever they wanted offensively while Oklahoma City moved at half-speed. Nothing changed until the fourth quarter, and not surprisingly (his bounce-back game was predictable) it was Russell Westbrook (30 points) that led the charge, scoring on pull-up jumpers, and mostly left-handed finishes at the rim. For the game, the Thunder shot 1-17 on threes. Let’s hope they were actually trying to do that. How fitting though that the game might’ve come down to two jumpers. Two ugly jumpers. Down six with a little over two minutes to go, after trailing by as many as 23 in the second half, OKC had two great chances to make it really interesting, but Westbrook and Daequan Cook rushed a couple of ridiculous threes. Neither one was even close, the Mavs padded the lead again and soon after, the NBA’s best crowd was dead. By the way, as the guys calling the game said, the OKC crowd does remind us of the one at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Both are completely white … We’ll admit we were dead wrong in our predictions for the start of the game. We figured OKC’s crowd would fuel them to an early lead. Instead Kevin Durant (24 points, 12 rebounds) shot an airball, and Dallas got layups and a 11-4 lead. The Mavs put on a clinic, jumping up by 15 with a barrage of open threes and shots right at the rim. Jason Kidd (13 points, eight assists) was phenomenal while the Thunder looked like their games were stolen in the rapture, shooting 4-17 and committing seven turnovers. Eventually, the score sprouted to 35-12. Dallas’ first 24 minutes might’ve been the best half we’ve seen anyone play this entire postseason. Their defense was really good. They were rebounding. And there was ball movement, concluding in a ton of open threes. That was all cool, and during a timeout, we got a chance to see the godfather of German hoop putting in work: Dirk’s personal trainer. We had heard so much about him, but had never really seen him before. And of course, he refused to be interviewed. Keeping the intrigue … Staying with the all-too-interesting workout tip, the telecast mentioned that Peja hit 48 threes in a row during practice. WHAT? That’s robotic … The Matrix reloaded last night for Shawn Marion (18 points) … Westbrook was really good for a little while, and KD might’ve struggled with his shooting but at least contributed in other ways. But besides those two, where was everyone else in white? Scott Brooks should’ve benched the whole team and just kept in his two superstars. The other guys don’t have to do a whole lot, but damn do something. The first home game in a series is usually code for those average bench players to play out of their minds, and yet last night, Nate Robinson wasn’t even dancing … How has the Notorious J.V.G. been around the game for as long as he has, and yet he doesn’t understand that knocking the ball away after the whistle is all about territory marking. Stupid yes, but it has its reasons. That’s playground stuff right there. Jeff coached in NYC right? As Mark Jackson would say, C’mon man, you’re better than that … When James Harden (VERY quiet seven points and nine rebounds) checked in, no one mentioned his Game 2 takeover but rather asked if his beard was on par with the best beards in basketball history. Um, we figure they haven’t ever seen Dime’s own Aron Phillips … Here’s a bold statement: we like TNT better. Going from the East to the West Finals is such a downer, and it has nothing to do with the games and everything to do with the guys in the studio. West halftime = bathroom breaks and a salsa ‘n chips refill. East halftime = locked-in … We’re out like the rapture.
Dime I think you have it mixed up,
West Halftime-Chips and salsa refill
East Halftime- Locked in (all about the Chuckster)
magic did a lot for my lakers, but man is he a terrible analyst. oh, and russell refbrick and co can suck it. i actually like durant, but okc is miami lite when it comes to preferential treatment by stern’s crooked refs. makes it hard for the casual fan to root for teams that have an unfair advantage to start. dirk was getting bodied up like crazy, yet he never gets fouled. all we ask as real basketball fans is that the integrity of the game not be compromised, which is exactly the opposite of what stern is doing by marketing his stars (kind of obvious that lebrick/dwhistle and durant/refbrick are beloved by the refs, yet other guys like dirk and kobe dont recieve half the calls). i hope dallas or chitown take home the title just to beat the attempted fix.
^^ You saying Kobe doesn’t receive calls just took away any credibility you had.
^^dude, have you been watching ball for the last 10 yrs or not? kobe and co got more than their share of calls from 2000-2003 (he was the poster boy until colorado), im not oblivous to that. but that same rep that’s gotten kobe undeserved all-defensive team nominations for the latter half of this decade is the same rep that the unintelligent or misinformed haters feel that he still gets calls. kobe and dirk (melo too) get bodied up more without fouls in their favor than any other star.
“Dallas shredded the OKC in 1st half” and Westbrook did the same in the final minutes. So what if he led the comeback? He fucked it up anyway. Right now, he’s looking like just another thick as shit, cold-blooded jacker who has now reached Antoine Walker status.
drew
good thing u included that 02 season in your second post.
Russell Westbrick. If he jacks up 20 or more, they usually lose. 15 or less, OKC is 6-1 in the playoffs…
@ian
teams that got punked by stern (who i also feel were the better team during that particular year)
2001 bucks (vs sixers in the ECF)
2002 kings (vs lakers in the WCF)
2006 mavs (vs heat in the finals)
2007 suns (vs spurs in the semis)
2011 grizz (vs okc in the semis, esp in game 7)
hey comon now i dont think stern knew amare was going to run to the court. also stern wouldnt go with the spurs thats low rating for him. amare still played 5 games and lost 3. remember im a spurs fan so im going to defend this. 08 conference finals stern sends out his man to the spurs vs lakers game 4 with a chance to tie the series brent barry is fouled by fisher and guess who swallowed the whistle. mr joey crawford
agree with the 02 and 06 those are the worst ever.
didnt see a game of the 01 sixers vs bucks.
the nba is funny sometimes, because while bettors and sharps can decipher the way a game may be called simply from looking at spreads and totals, this league plays favorites and it’s been well known that the spurs sell well internationally, and that stern had a grudge against the suns owner robert sarver at the time. the suns went into the pivotal game 5 at home w/o amare, and that was the decisive game of the series as they blew a lead at home.
2001 bucks got jobbed, and from the league’s perspective it’s much sexier to sell the MVP vs shaq and kobe. pro sports has and will always have its dark side of $$$ dictating people who are invested in the bottom line.
“this league plays favorites” yup
but i disagree on the stern favoring the low rating spurs over the super fun suns with (like you said with iverson) the 2 time mvp nash. still shit happens man 0.4 secs and the barry foul (fuck u fisher you were in it both times).
we just gotta deal with all this things if we want to keep watching basketball.
I heard Stern had weights inserted into the sneakers of Dallas’ guards in 2006 so they couldn’t keep D-Wade out of the paint. And then in 07 Stern put electric shockers under Amar’e and Diaw’s chairs that made them jump off the bench when Nash flopped. In 02, I heard Stern used magnets to make Doug Christie and Peja airball crucial shots in the Kings/Lakers series. Y’all just don’t realize how much power the man has…
The Thunder were making a charge in the second half with Russell Westbrook leading the way, scoring 14 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter alone. To do it though, Westbrook had to leave his teammates out in the cold. In the first three quarters of the game, there were 12 possessions where Westbrook brought the ball up past half-court and didn’t pass once. In the fourth quarter, Westbrook didn’t pass on 10 possessions. On the game, Westbrook scored 24 points on 7 of 16 shooting (43.8 percent) when he didn’t pass.
Kevin Durant may have suffered the most from this. Durant had an offensive touch on 47.3 percent of the possessions he was on court for in the first three quarters. In the fourth quarter, Durant had an offensive touch on just nine possessions, 33.3 percent of the ones he was on the floor.
taken from espn Dime
that guy doesnt pass the rock. Urgh!!
Lol @ Austin…
But seriously, I don’t agree with the all the conspiracy stuff about Stern controlling the outcome…however, I will say that the Kings loss to the Lakers in ’02 was one of the WORST officiated games I have ever seen. And I think most people would pretty much agree when shown video proof of it, whether you are a Lakers fan or not…
Proof? Not the best vid, but great music lol
[www.youtube.com]
I’m not going to rain down on westbrook like he is indeed the 2nd coming of Starbury, but man does he define “shoot-1st-Pg”. I couldn’t tell you how many times I watched him pound the ball for 10-15 seconds, with me screaming “pass the ball!”
wow OKC fans. Welcome to my pain. Now wash,rinse and repeat 3 more times. Bet you won’t watch the first game of the finals or anything orange if this keeps up. You know it’s bad when I’m watching RW throw up his umpteenth shot and thinking..’sheeit might as well, not like any other option is working’. Brutal.
Gotta give you guys one thing though. Your guys fight to the very end. There’s something dignified bout that. Sometimes it just isn’t your night. My lakers win this whole sheebang next yr ! Dime you on point bout the east finals…nobody goes anywhere till halftime.
Harden lost any respect I had for him with that Chandler flop/hold face and wither on ground for 2 min act. NOBODY but the refs bought that shit, even his teammates were laughing at him. I would have lost respect for the refs, but I didnt have any to begin with…
Westbrook is out of control. His teammates were sitting open some plays, jumping and waving their hands in the air. Gotta start calling him the fresh prince. Kid is a talent, but god damn does he have some shit to learn.
The reffing in the nba is straight suspect. The refs are very obviously controlling the games. The amount of no calls, then touch fouls, then no calls completely KILLS a player’s groove. It has to be the worst officiating in any professional league, by far. WWE MIGHT be as bad, but only when the ref gets KOd by mistake…
Is Perk that good on defense?
I haven’t watched many of his games, and judging on the box score alone (I know that doesn’t really tell the story, but it does provide something) he usually seems to have like 4 points and 4 or 5 rebounds.
He gets so much credit for being a nasty defender, but I am just wondering why he can’t pull down 10 boards. Does he have a huge impact otherwise?
@IGP
Perk is a steaming pile a goo on the court who was highly overrated because he played on the Celtics. He is a lot like all the former Bulls players who got massive contracts by playing and winning with MJ and Scottie. Think Luc Longley, Scott Williams, and BJ Armstrong. All these guys left the Bulls and wasn’t even close to being as important.
@Control
See if anyone of you guys watched Westbrook in college you would’ve known that he is just a puppy when it comes to his BBall IQ. But his DNA allows him to go beast mode sometimes without having to do much thinking. He’s a lot like Lebron in that matter.
This is what I was trying to point out to the DIME board this past summer when they were posting about how terrible and overrated DRose was and how Westbrook was soooooo much better of a PG than he was. Even though they were putting up the same stats as eachother and all the other Team USA PGs.
Westbrook is still my guy, I love his tenacity and reckless forays to the rim. He honestly needs to get out of OKC. He cant play beside Durant. Durants overratedness is clashing with Russ’s overratedness and its overshadowing Hardens underratedness. Great young team but no way is it going to last.
I see OKC having to move Russ in 2yrs, hopefully to a team like GState or Minny. Were they need guys with attitudes like his. Westbrook is a very hard worker, and he will figure the game out soon enough and people are going to see just how talented he really is. He just needs a good coach to reel him in.
there’s a mild situation of truth to stern controlling refs. he’s their boss. he dictates what is a foul and when in the way that his subordinates manage officials.
Pac 10 officials are specifically told to avoid And1-s, that if a player gets hit on the arm but makes the bucket, no foul. That’s how they want the game officiated, and, guess what, they write the checks. Thems the breaks.
I think the biggest revolution in basketball officiating is advantage/disadvantage in the NBA; ie, if the “foul” committed by player gains him an advantage by using it (a push off for example) or causes his opponent a disadvantage by fouling (displacing the rightful defensive position of a player, a position earned through oblique movement after establishing himself included). If there is no advantage/disadvantage in the foul, then there should not be a call.
An example: when Rondo got trucked by Bron, Rondo was late and committed a blocking foul that did not hinder lebron at all (he just spun and scores). Although what Rondo did was a foul, the refs held there whistle because the foul didn’t effect anything.
Alright, why I wrote that is the product of being up too late, however, using the principle of advantage/disadvantage, the “bodying” of Dirk (or any player for that matter by a defender) isn’t really a foul, especially if you consider how many times Dirk, or Kobe, back in and displace a defender that earned their spot–yet that rarely gets called. Why doesn’t it get called? Because both players, until one displaces the other unfairly, are playing basketball. The “bodying” is incidental contact (when 10 players are moving rapidly on a small area, there is bound to be contact). Whoever whines about being bodied, especially when they cause the majority of the contact, are a bunch of bitches. So are their fans.
@ control…
I agree, the inconsistency in officiating can be annoying. Typically they make good calls when fouls cause missed shots, lost rebounding opportunities, turnovers, and (for the first time in years and years) moving screens. I loved watching Boston get called for so many moving screens late in the season when they got away with it for the last 3 years.
As a Dallas fan, these games are almost unwatchable.
Game 1, OKC: 43 free throws, Dallas 36.
Game 2, OKC: 26 free throws, Dallas 24.
Game 3, OKC: 36 free throws, Dallas 18 (this was AFTER of course the standard fouling at the end of the game to pad the total).
Overall, OKC has shot 105 free throws while Dallas has shot 78.
Oh, and Austin, at least with the Dallas/MIA series: Wade running straight into the lane and hoping for a whistle had nothing to do with “keeping him out”. If he ever ran in there and DIDN’T get a whistle, THAT would’ve kept him out. Never happened.
David Stern = Vince McMahon. Same shit.
I love it!! Westbrook shall be know from now on as Fresh Prince !! hahaha Forget running plays for KD, pass the ball to…Russell!
Classic way of controlling a game if your a ref. Saddle ’em with fouls and get them to the freethrow line as much as they can. Then call your favored team for minor violations such as traveling, 3 seconds and the like to even out possessions so to make it look a balanced and unbiased game…
Hopefully someone will tell cuban to shut up, we’re already getting abused by the refs his whining is not going to help.
Really? Dirk Nowitzki never gets calls? The guy who took 24 free throws in Game One never gets calls? GTFOH with that conspiracy BS.
For everyone preaching conspiracy, who do you think David Stern wants to win? I mean he wants his league to be entertaining right? It’s proven that fast-paced basketball, highlight dunks put people in the seats and make for bigger television audiences. So why do the Spurs win so much? They’re are definitely not exciting to most of the country.
While I agree that there are shitty referees (like Joey Crawford) and there is inconsistency in some calls, please don’t bring up conspiracy nonsense.
It’s the last resort of sad fans who can’t handle their team getting straight up beat like Dallas did OKC last night. And shame on you Dime for not mentioning Westbrook jacking everything and making numerous boneheaded plays as the reason they lost. Sure, he scored 30 but took 20 shots for it.
Can’t be mad at Russ, cause he DID play a great game. But you really admit, that kid has TONS more to learn. And he’s learning in REAL TIME, in the playoffs, in an error free environment. Everytime you learn like that, it’s usually trouble for your team.
Still won’t hate on a rare talent like that.
BUT…
If they lose this series with him being a shithead who thinks he owns the team, I might lose my shit.
Didn’t the league say they were going to start fining or suspending players for flopping?
James Harden’s flop (almost on par as Chris Bosh):
[www.youtube.com]
I don’t think it’s a Stern based conspiracy. I’m just looking at the huge free throw disparity between these two teams.
@dagwaller you cant just look at FT #s. The fact of the matter is that the #s should be about where they are. When a jumpshooing team like Dallas plays a younger, more athletic team like okc that relies on more penetration and drives, thats what those #s are gonna look like. Its all about styles. Thats no more rigged than our series w Miami that seemed like the FT #s were similar to dal/okc. Well guess what, when your main scorers are shooting mostly jumpers while the other squad is careening to the rim every play, thats gonna happen. Not (necessarily) bad reffing; one of those styles just lends itself to getting fouled a lot more than the other
LOL @ celtsfan. I’ve been waiting all day for someone to try that argument.
Dallas is NOT a jumpshooting team. They go the basket as much as any other team. The Thunder are as much a jumpshooting team as the Mavericks.
The difference is (and the reason why the Mavs will win) that the Mavericks MAKE their jumpshots, while the Thunder don’t.
@IGP & chicagorilla – Perk coukd be the best on-ball defender for a 5 in the league (dwights obv the best defender, but he wreaks most of his havoc off ball) and is a damn good defensive enforcer/anchor with limitations, but whose strengths outweigh the downside when u have the right pieces around him (think poor mans Ben Wallace.) sure, thats all hes good for and would be completely wasted on a bad team and youre gonna need to switch off/def at the end of close games. Sure he’ll never bu an allstar, but if u cant see the value in a guy filling that role that well, youre just some stat-watching chode instead of someone that actually knows anything about what it takes to win a basketball game.
@dagwaller – your 2 best scorers are jump shooters, the only guard i can think of that drives aggressively consistently is Barrea. In your Lakers series, you jacked more 3s than Ive ever seen actually work for a team. Compare that to the Heat, its not even close. Come on now.
I’m not comparing to the Heat.
I’m comparing to the Thunder. Ibaka has been shooting from the middle all series. Westbrook was shooting from the middle til the 4th quarter last night. Durant is really a jumpshooter. Hell, even Perk was shooting jumpers last night.
Barea attacks, Marion attacks, Chandler attacks, Dirk attacks, Haywood mixes it up, Terry attacks.
People need to start revising their opinions of the Mavs. It’s like saying they don’t play D, or that they’re soft, or that they’re not “clutch”, etc. Outdated.
If you look at the shot chart, the difference in # of shots outside the paint is negligible. 3s? Mavs 21, Thunder 17 – hardly a huge difference.
The difference is that the Mavericks MAKE their jumpers, which makes them SEEM like more of a jump shooting team than they are.
DOUBLING the amount of free throws a team has is crazy. The Mavs are MORE of a jumpshooting team than the Thunder, but not to that extent. And if you watched the game, it was good defense all around for both teams, it just so happened that the Thunder got a dozen more calls than the Mavs did.
Reading everyone’s comments is making me a little less upset about last night. So my better half wanted to go out last night. We’ve got this seafood place with a nice bar area and tv’s in all 4 corners. It’s not a place to go watch a game, but it’s great to keep an eye on it. Well buys, we ended up getting a seat outside. No tv. No game for me. Just booze.
@dag – didnt see the game, so cant speak to last night, but come on. Dirk and terry attack? They may sometimes, but if u gotta categorize them, theyre both jump shooters. Ray and Paul drive plenty, but theyre still jump shooters when push comes to shove. Westbrook attacks. KDs about 50 50, dirk, terry, kidd are shooters, Marion attacks, but he aint consistently what he once was and the FGAs usually bear that out. Bareas the only guy youd say is def a driver. And jumpers outside the paint doesnt tell the whole story cuz dirk and marion take tons of close jumpers in the paint, which wont draw u nearly as many fouls as going all the way to the cup and trying to lay it in.
Celts – agreed. My point was that the Mavs have evolved to the point where you can’t LABEL them as jump shooters per se.
Used to be, I could understand the Mavs not getting many calls for the reasons you’re listing. And their opponents would get a lot of calls because they would attack an average defense.
But now the Mavs DO attack, and their defense is good. They were getting screwed on both ends. I predicted Chandler’s tech, because he was getting hacked on one end, then going back and getting called for BS. It went on like that for a minute, and I told my gf, “someone on the Mavs is going to get T’d up, because the refs sure as hell won’t protect them”.
Fair enough. Like i said, didnt see last nights game, but games 1 and 2 seemed pretty well officiated.
seems you don’t know: dirk’s godfathers name is holger geschwindner.
he was a former german national-team player in Handball
and his practice methods are just ridicilous
i know people hate the conspiracy theorist but even die hard NBA fans like myself knew something wasn’t right about Lakers Kings game 6 while watching it.
@Celts Fan
ive never been a big dallas fan, but all this talk to them being soft is just old fodder. and dirk has evolved to the point where he almost makes the right play every single time. regarding the officiating, ive said it all year that miami and okc are the ones who recieve the most preferential treatment, and in today’s pussified league any star player (whom the refs love too, which is a bigger factor than you realize) that drives into the lane and throws their body into a defender will draw a shooting foul. lbj/wade, and durant/westbrook are all great at this and the fact that the league loves promoting young up and coming stars fuels this argument that the integrity is compromised.
anyone neutral fan could see memphis got shafted in game 7, and while boston may not have beaten miami regardless because of rondo’s injury, the refs made it easier for the cheat to advance. sometimes, you just have to open your eyes and not be in denial. it’s natural for hardcore fans to deny conspiracies because it ruins the game for them, but you have to be realistic sometimes.
Kendrick Perkins benefited from Rajon Rondo’s intepid forays into the paint…..now in OKC,he is no longer the recipient of such a selfless point guard …..
I’m tired of you guys calling the Heat the CHEAT. What exactly did we Heat cheat on if you crybabies want to keep it real. And if the NBA is so rigged as some of you say like the WWE as some of you say and games are predetermined. Why do you all continue to watch? Bad officiating happens from time to time in every sport. But you all sound like a bunch of crackheads to be honest saying stupid s%#t just to hear yourselves talk. Even if Stern wanted to cheat every game. He still can’t magically put the ball in the basket for whatever team. Dallas just got whooped in 06 and some games are over with before it even started and some fans just can’t deal with reality that they particular team never had a chance and the refs are the easiest excuse to use as to why there team lost lol… So again I ask you crackheads! What cheating did the HEAT do excactly???
@sporty-j
-lbj and bosh both left their teams out to dry, and have never been held accountable in their lives
-they dont take personal responsibility for their actions, which is why ppl take shots at them (acting like a bunch of spoiled primadonnas who act as though a title is an entitlement pisses ppl off)
oh and to directly answer your question:
-the pre victory celebration rubs alot of ppl the wrong way, and with stern making it too obvious that they recieve preferential treatment, that’s cheating in and of itself because you’re not playing on a level playing field when more often than not, opposing teams are playing 5 on 8.
the perception that they colluded to join forces when they were still under contract with other teams is another big factor of why ppl call them the “cheat”.
If that’s your answer I might as well not waste my time lol. I ask you how we cheated and your telling me how they rub people in the wrong way lol. Then you tell me about the “PERCEPTION” that they colluded while under contract lol. Do you know how stupid you would sound in the court of law. Cheating is what the Patriots did in football. Do you think David Stern would really run a league that “RIGGED” and jeopardize his job lol???
@ sporty – cheating is not against the law, it’s against the rules. If we were in a court of law, we’d be talking about “collusion”. It’s a big word, please look it up, then come back to the big boy table.
to answer your question, yes david stern would and he’s shown time and time again that he will.