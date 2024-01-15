damian lillard
Damian Lillard Hit A Pullup Three At The Buzzer To Beat The Kings In OT

The Bucks and Kings played an absolutely wild game on Sunday night in Milwaukee, as the Bucks seemed to have full control after taking a 12-point lead in the early fourth quarter after sinking two technical free throws after Mike Brown absolutely lost his mind on a no-call against De’Aaron Fox.

However, that seemed to wake up the Kings, who reeled the Bucks in steadily before tying the game at the buzzer on a Fox layup following a missed free throw by Giannis — after the Bucks chose to foul up three early with 10 seconds on the clock.

The Kings opened overtime hot, opening up a six-point lead, but this time it was Milwaukee’s turn to pull back to within a possession, fouling Fox with just over 5 seconds on the clock. Fox missed his first free throw and made his second, giving the Bucks an opening but with no timeouts they needed to go the full length of the floor to get a bucket. They had Damian Lillard inbound the ball and immediately go get it, darting across midcourt and then going to his left, pulling up from well beyond the arc for a vintage Dame buzzer-beater.

It was a crazy game and one of the first signature Lillard moments in a Bucks jersey, as we’ve seen him do that time and again in Portland, but now gets to send the Bucks faithful home happy with some heroics at the buzzer.

