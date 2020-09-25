Damian Lillard’s latest signature sneaker from adidas, the Dame 7, will feature a special colorway inspired by the wrestling world’s premier stylin’ and profilin’, limousine ridin’, jet flyin’, kiss-stealin’, wheelin’-and-dealin’ son of a gun. In a bit of news announced by the Nature Boy himself, Ric Flair revealed that the Dame 7 is going to have a special white and gold kick to honor the 16-time World Heavyweight Champion.

Thank You Adidas For The Opportunity To Show The World That Stylin’ And Profilin’ With Naitch And Dame Is Even Cooler Than Being Like Mike! WOOOOO! COMING SOON!!! @Dame_Lillard @adidas pic.twitter.com/aBYTkh6yqw — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 25, 2020

It a bit of news that you can probably assume based on the fact that, well, this is his sneaker, Lillard seems quite happy over the endorsement the sneaker got from Flair.

Lillard has, in the past, expressed that he’s a big Flair fan, putting him on his Mt. Rushmore of wrestlers on a few different occasions. Beyond Flair, Lillard has let his love of wrestling come through in his sneakers in the past, most notably by putting out a Stone Cold Steve Austin colorway on the Dame 6s last year.

Wrestling and The Attitude era was a big part of my childhood. @steveaustinBSR is the GOAT, so I had to pay tribute to him with a #Dame6. These drop on Saturday! #Austin316 #Dame316 @WWE pic.twitter.com/Jw29kAFocF — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) January 23, 2020

Still, the Nature Boy colorways on the Dame 7s are something else, showing off a white base with numerous gold accents that, as the image indicates, pays tribute to his famous robes. We’ve reached out to adidas in search of more info on pricing/a release date, and we’ll let you know if we hear back.