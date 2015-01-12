Watch Damian Lillard Fly Through Lakers Defense For Thunderous And-1 Slam

#Portland Trail Blazers #Video
01.12.15 4 years ago

Damian Lillard’s wild shot-making and canny playmaking makes it easy to forget that he can absolutely fly. The Portland Trail Blazers superstar reminded the basketball world of that reality on Sunday with a thunderous tomahawk dunk through the teeth of the defense late in his team’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

BOUNCE.

The Oakland native hit a step-back jumper and pull-up three-pointer on the ensuing possessions to cap a 34-point night and put the game firmly out of reach. “Lillard Time,” indeed.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#Video
TAGSDAMIAN LILLARDPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP