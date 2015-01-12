Watch Damian Lillard Fly Through Lakers Defense For Thunderous And-1 Slam

Damian Lillard’s wild shot-making and canny playmaking makes it easy to forget that he can absolutely fly. The Portland Trail Blazers superstar reminded the basketball world of that reality on Sunday with a thunderous tomahawk dunk through the teeth of the defense late in his team’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

BOUNCE.

The Oakland native hit a step-back jumper and pull-up three-pointer on the ensuing possessions to cap a 34-point night and put the game firmly out of reach. “Lillard Time,” indeed.

