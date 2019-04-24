A Superstar Is Born: Damian Lillard Achieved Immortality With A Series-Clinching Night

04.24.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

PORTLAND, Ore. — The volume inside the Moda Center was enough to rattle the fillings out of your teeth.

After trailing by 15 midway through the fourth quarter of Game 5 on Tuesday night, the Blazers had staged a furious rally to climb back to within six. That’s when something magical happened. Jusuf Nurkic, who has been MIA for his team’s first-round series against the Thunder after suffering a horrific leg injury, suddenly appeared on the jumbotron, and an already raucous crowd sent the decibel levels off the charts.

His teammates would later tell reporters that he’d been watching the game on TV and couldn’t take it any longer. So he hopped in a car and made a mad dash for the arena to be alongside his teammates at their biggest moment of the season. And though he can’t take all the credit for what transpired in that stunning, surreal fourth quarter against OKC, his surprise appearance certainly added to that aura of inevitability.

What happened from that point on now belongs to the ages, the latest and most astounding chapter in the career of a player who reached the pinnacle of his powers on the biggest stage while the world looked on. With the game tied at 115-115 and the clock ticking down its final seconds, Damian Lillard assumed his final form as “Logo Lillard” and drilled a 40-footer in Paul George’s face to launch the Blazers into the second round and complete one of the greatest individual postseason performances in NBA history.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Oklahoma City Thunder#Portland Trail Blazers#Russell Westbrook
TAGSDAMIAN LILLARDNBA PlayoffsOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSRUSSELL WESTBROOK
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP