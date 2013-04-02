Damian Lillard: “I Think I Can be an MVP”

Damian Lillard believes he can be an NBA MVP one day … and we’re not going to argue with him.

Last night, after a disappointing loss to the Utah Jazz – a game where Lillard broke Stephen Curry‘s record for three-pointers in a season (166) – he spoke to CSNNW.co about his own lofty goals:

The simple fact is, Lillard wants to win and he has bigger goals he wants to accomplish rather than just setting a three-point record. He feels he can be one of the very top players this league has to offer and he’s on a mission to prove that.

“I think I can be a first team All-NBA, I think I can be an All-Star, I think I can be an MVP,” Lillard told CSNNW.com. “That’s just my opinion. I don’t know when, but how I plan to work and how much better I want to be, I feel like anything is possible.”

That’s how much Lillard believes in himself. Finishing tonight’s game with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists isn’t anything to sneeze at for a rookie. Even in a loss.

The four-time/soon-to-be five-time Rookie of the Month has lofty expectations for himself and why not? No one thought he would be this good early on.

“I’m not saying I deserve those things right now. That’s not what I’m saying. What I am saying is that I set high standards for myself,” he said. “I’m not going to come out and try to force myself to be an MVP next season, I’m going to be myself and hopefully all the hard work that I put in will get me to that point.

“I can get a lot better.”