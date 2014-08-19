Damian Lillard Introduces adidas’ Crazylight Boost

We got a chance to try out adidas‘ newest performance basketball sneaker, the adidas Crazylight Boost when Damian Lillard and Derrick Rose teamed up for their Las Vegas launch plus a new ad. Now adidas has come out with their newest spot, with Lillard in his PE colorway introducing Boost technology to the masses.

The video debuts today and showcases the game-changing — both literally and figuratively — technology in the boost cushioning, with an energy return significantly higher than any previous basketball sneaker. It also mentions the 11.6 ounce structure of the Crazylight Boost with the Shockweb design and support.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The adidas Crazylight Boost officially launches September 1, 2014 at Foot Locker and adidas.com.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.