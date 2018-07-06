Could A Damian Lillard Trade To The Lakers Actually Happen?

Getty Image

LeBron James is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and even with rumblings that he isn’t putting pressure on the organization to acquire a second star immediately, the rumor mill continues to churn. That comes as no surprise, particularly given the weird state of L.A.’s current roster, but on Friday, more fuel was added to the fire – centered on Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

Ramona Shelburne, in visiting with ESPN Los Angeles, shared some interesting information.

“I’ve been hearing that in the wind for several months now.” – @ramonashelburne on Damian Lillard wanting to be traded to the Lakers — ESPNLosAngeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) July 6, 2018

On its surface, this isn’t that much to go on, even with the caveat that Shelburne is incredibly plugged in around the league and, particularly, in Los Angeles. Beyond that, though, there is more chatter occurring.