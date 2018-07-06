With the drama surrounding Kawhi Leonard in San Antonio, the Los Angeles Lakers don’t appear to have a ready-made superstar acquisition in the works. When LeBron James arrived in his new home, the widespread assumption was that he would have a running mate in the (very) near future but, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN, the best player in the world “is not pressuring” the Lakers to drop the hammer immediately to pick up a legitimate No. 2 option.

But LeBron is a Laker, and he is not pressuring L.A. to acquire a second star now, per sources familiar with his thinking. His decision to come alone for three guaranteed seasons speaks for itself. He knows Ingram has at least borderline All-Star potential, and that the 2019 free-agency class is loaded beyond Leonard. He has faith in the combined powers of his supernova talent and the Lakers brand.

His patience will have limits. But reading between the lines, the Lakers probably have the next calendar year before LeBron applies urgent pressure.