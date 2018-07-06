LeBron James Reportedly Isn’t Pressuring The Lakers To Get A Second Star Yet

#LA Lakers #LeBron James
07.05.18 52 mins ago

Getty Image

With the drama surrounding Kawhi Leonard in San Antonio, the Los Angeles Lakers don’t appear to have a ready-made superstar acquisition in the works. When LeBron James arrived in his new home, the widespread assumption was that he would have a running mate in the (very) near future but, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN, the best player in the world “is not pressuring” the Lakers to drop the hammer immediately to pick up a legitimate No. 2 option.

But LeBron is a Laker, and he is not pressuring L.A. to acquire a second star now, per sources familiar with his thinking. His decision to come alone for three guaranteed seasons speaks for itself. He knows Ingram has at least borderline All-Star potential, and that the 2019 free-agency class is loaded beyond Leonard. He has faith in the combined powers of his supernova talent and the Lakers brand.

His patience will have limits. But reading between the lines, the Lakers probably have the next calendar year before LeBron applies urgent pressure.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSKAWHI LEONARDLA LAKERSLeBron James

Listen To This

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 14 hours ago 9 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 2 days ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP