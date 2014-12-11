Damian Lillard Makes “Rookie” Tracy McGrady Wash Car In Foot Locker Ad

Tracy McGrady is 35 years-old, but he still feels pretty young. People are treating him that way, too. In this amusing new spot from Foot Locker and adidas, Damian Lillard and an anonymous Chinese teammate task “rookie” T-Mac with washing their cars.

Clever.

McGrady’s professional playing days – domestic and abroad – are actually over, but he took to China in October for a legends tour and provided typical old-school heroics.

Even for legends, though, rookie duties never end. Lillard should take note. As T-Mac’s tale proves, NBA stardom can be depressingly fleeting.

(Video via Foot Locker)

