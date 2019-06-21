Getty Image

Marvin Bagley learned on Thursday that Damian Lillard works quickly and is very willing to defend his reputation as best rapper in the NBA. Lillard, the guard who goes by the moniker Dame D.O.L.L.A on the mic, has integrated a hip hop career into his time as a pro as well.

It’s widely regarded that Dame has bars as well, which is why it was interesting when Marvin Bagley challenged him to a rap battle on live TV. While on First Take, Bagley challenged Lillard to a rap battle. Lillard responded that he wouldn’t appear on the show, but that he would be willing to hash it out.

And hours later, right in the middle of the first round of the NBA Draft, Lillard dropped a diss track that was not-so subtly targeting Bagley.