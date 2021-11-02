Damian Lillard Sixers
Damian Lillard Appreciated Sixers Fans Chanting For Him But Says ‘I’m Ten Toes In Rip City’

Without Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris, the Philadelphia 76ers put together a rousing effort in defeating the Portland Trail Blazers by a 10-point margin at home. That victory was encouraging on a number of levels for Philadelphia but, during and after the game, the attention seemingly shifted to an unexpected storyline surrounding Damian Lillard. During the first quarter, fans at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia began to chant “We Want Lillard” while the All-NBA guard was at the free throw line.

After the game, Lillard acknowledged the love from the folks in Philadelphia.

It has been a popular notion for months that the Sixers would love to flip Simmons to Portland in a deal for Lillard and, for a brief time this summer, it appeared as if Lillard might become available in trade. However, that noise has quieted in recent weeks, and Lillard made sure to point out that he is committed to Portland — as he has now for some time.

This isn’t the first time that an opposing player received admiration from a home crowd that was at least partially motivated by a desire for that player to change teams. Still, it is notable that Lillard was showered with this kind of attention in Philadelphia, and with the Simmons saga continuing to unfold, it is clear that at least some of the Sixers faithful would love to see Lillard in a different uniform.

