Damian Lillard Shows Off His Rap Skills On Instagram

09.13.13 5 years ago

Before Damian Lillard told us he could spit, we had no idea the reigning Rookie of the Year had skills behind the mic. Portland’s favorite son flaunted his talent on Instagram today and even called out anyone who wants to challenge him. Lillard’s calling it #4BarFriday, and he’ll be uploading the four best entries each Friday on 4BarFriday.com. Get your raps ready.

