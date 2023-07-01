Damian Lillard has formally requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. According to multiple reports, Lillard finally made the long-anticipated decision about his future, and told the Blazers that he would like to continue his career elsewhere. All of this raises the question: Where, exactly, will Lillard play his next NBA game?

Right when the news dropped about Lillard’s trade request, Shams Charania of The Athletic noted that the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets — two teams that had been linked to Lillard earlier this offseason in the event he requested a trade — were interested. Not long after that, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report went on to say that the “preferred destinations” are Miami and Brooklyn.

Miami and Brooklyn are preferred destinations, sources say. https://t.co/qHiA3ICDDb — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2023

Charania then reported that, specifically, Lillard the Blazers he wants to go to Miami.

The Portland Trail Blazers have been informed that Damian Lillard wants a trade specifically to the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/CE2lJVcuod — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN expanded things out a bit, as he mentioned that the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers will also have interest in bringing Lillard on board.

ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: Portland G Damian Lillard has requested a trade and the franchise is expected to work to accommodate him. pic.twitter.com/Qhrdj70sFX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

It’s worth noting that the Blazers do not have to do what Lillard wants in this situation, as his contract does not include a no-trade clause and they’re free to figure out a deal with anyone as a result. Having said that, Wojnarowski previously reported that Portland will “work to accommodate” Lillard.