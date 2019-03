Getty Image

More than a year has passed since Cleveland Cavaliers swingman J.R. Smith was suspended for throwing a bowl of soup at an assistant coach.

Even with a decent amount of time between the incident and now, the shock factor of that sentence hasn’t really worn off but the assistant in question was Damon Jones and, on Monday, the 42-year-old joined ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby for a sit-down to clear the air on what actually transpired on that fateful day.