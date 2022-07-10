gallinari-1.jpg
Getty Image
DimeMag

Danilo Gallinari Joined The Celtics After Being Waived By The Spurs

InstagramTwitterAssociate Editor

Danilo Gallinari is quite literally seeking out greener pastures. Gallinari, the sharpshooting veteran big man, was traded by the Atlanta Hawks to the San Antonio Spurs in the blockbuster pre-free agency deal that sent Dejounte Murray to the Eastern Conference. From the jump, rumors circulated that Gallinari was not going to spend all that much time in San Antonio, which looks like it is going to spend the next year with one eye on the 2023 NBA Draft.

As such, it was reported that the Spurs would waive Gallinari, after the trade became official. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that once that happened, the Italian forward’s preference was to end up in Boston as a member of the Celtics.

Sure enough, a week later, the deal officially got done, with Gallinari working out a two-year deal worth just under $14 million with a fully guaranteed player option in the second year.

Gallinari joined the Hawks as a big-name free agent back in 2020. Last season, he appeared in 68 games with 18 starts, and averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 25.3 minutes per game while hitting 43.4 percent of his shot attempts from the field and 38.1 percent of his threes. The Celtics are now almost assuredly done making significant moves after signing Gallinari and trading for Malcolm Brogdon, but will feel like they improved on roster weaknesses by adding another ball-handler in Brogdon and an additional scoring option on the wing in Gallinari.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×