Danilo Gallinari’s ‘Dream’ Is To Be A Clipper ‘For A Long Time’

04.09.19 1 hour ago

There are a number of reasons for why the Los Angeles Clippers defied expectations and made the postseason this year, chief among them was the play of Danilo Gallinari. After playing in only 21 games last season, Gallinari appeared 67 games this year while averaging career-highs in scoring (19.9 points per game) and rebounding (6.2 boards a night).

It’s been quite the bounce back for Gallo, who still missed some time this year but was the best version of himself, an absolutely lethal offensive player whose ability to stretch the floor was an invaluable asset to his squad. Gallinari’s also in the penultimate year of his contract, which raises the question: What does the future have in store for the sharpshooting Italian?

A new piece by Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times addresses this. While Gallinari isn’t certain what will happen, he is adamant that he would love to stay in the City of Angels beyond next season.

