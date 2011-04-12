Danny Granger: I’d Rather Play Chicago Than Boston

No, Indiana probably doesn’t have much of a chance to win a playoff series this spring. But that won’t stop some of their players from speculating. Say what you want about Indiana’s Danny Granger, but he spoke his mind yesterday. Granger told Mike Wells of IndyStar.com that playing against the Celtics, no matter how creaky they might be right now, is a whole lot worse than playing against a Bulls team where everything revolves around one player.
“Boston’s a different monster,” he said. “They don’t have the best record in the East, but they won championships; they know how to do it. They have four, five guys you have to worry about.
“Chicago, they go as Derrick Rose goes. If you make a concerted effort to stop Derrick Rose, you have a better chance to beat them.”
In reality, Granger’s probably kidding himself if he thinks the Pacers can beat either team in the playoffs. But now that they know the playoff road will start in Chicago, it’ll be interesting to see if he can back up those statements. For a young, inexperienced team like Indiana, maybe Chicago – despite their first-place finish in the East – really is the better matchup than the faltering Celtics. But when you see that Rose has averaged 27 points a game against the Pacers this year, including 42 in their last meeting, it’s hard to say that “stopping” him is going to be any easier for the Pacers than beating Boston.
Should Granger, averaging 20.5 points a game this year, be happy they are getting the top-seeded Bulls? In eight games against the Bulls and Celtics this year, Indiana failed to reach 90 points in every game except for two…which happened to be the last two times they played Chicago and Boston. The Pacers won a March 18 game, 115-108, against Chicago and more recently, beat the Celtics 107-100 at the end of March.
Yet for Granger, it really hasn’t mattered which of the two they’ve played. He hasn’t exactly lit it up, shooting just 33 percent on the season against the two defensive powerhouses.
Would you rather play Chicago or Boston?
Danny Buckets is gonna make a national name for himself in this series, a la Gilbert Arenas in 2005 against Chicago. (At least I hope so.) The Pacers don’t match up well with Chicago honestly, but if their shooters aren’t cold, Hibbert shows up, and Collison doesn’t make things so easy for Rose, they will surprise some people.
I knew you were going to say something…haha…There’s no way Indiana wins more than one game
Granger is another dude that peaked before he hit his prime…
That makes a lot of sense to me… It’s always easier to focus the great part of your defense effort in just 1 guy…
the pacers are so undersized and talentless that i see a sweep coming on. but granger is always good for a last second shot/push so maybe it will go 5 games.
Chicago’s one-dimensional offense and Rose’s free-throw shooting will haunt the Bulls in at least one game (The Calipari Curse), and Indiana’s shooters will be lights-out for at least one game. That’s a six-game series right there. Throw in at least one Granger explosion and it’ll be interesting.
Expect amazing things from MVP Derrick Rose and tough nosed defense from Chicago. Indiana doesn’t really stand a chance against them or Boston imo–I mean they can get hot and extend it to 6 games or something but honestly Tyler Hansbrough is their only player with some championship experience right? Granger is nice but Deng is more consistent and plays better D & Paul George isn’t fully ready to take the weight of the offense if Hibbert and Collison aren’t making plays.
as a Heat fan that 76ers matchup looks real interesting they might surprise some people.
and i forgot a washed up Posey, Rush & Dunleavy on that old school Duke squad but seriously Rose is bout to cook on these hoes
Either way, I feel like this is gonna be the Series Relegated to NBA TV.
Austin, do your homework. Rose is an 86% FT Shooter.
He didn’t say he was going to beat either team in a series. He said he’d rather face Chicago because you only have to stop Rose. He doesn’t even say that stopping Rose is easy. He would just prefer to have to stop 1 person than 4 or 5.
Game 3 they will start the second half with a triangle and 2 Full-Court on Rose.
Do you want the girl with the thick hips or the one that is top heavy?
I think the pacers gonna pull a 2007 warriors (MAVS) act on them bulls….. i just gat a gut feeling……
Pacers best bet is to let Dahntay Jones guard D.Rose.I ain’t saying that will fix things for Indy,but he destroyed Chris Paul in the playoffs when he was a starter for the Nuggets.
Clearly Granger is trying to rekindle the old Pacers/Bulls rivalry. First of all he said,”They don’t have the best record in the East, but they won championships; they know how to do it.” WRONG!! This current Boston team only won ONE title. Then he said,”If you make a concerted effort to stop Derrick Rose, you have a better chance to beat them.” Uhh, when did they even make an attempt to stop Rose? In the only game they won(in overtime after Indiana blew the lead) Rose STILL had 42. Lastly, if Chicago is a one man team then what in the hell does that make Indiana!? Its Danny Granger and…………hell I have no idea honestly
i like Danny Granger, i remember watching him get money at New Mexico his last year there. I saw him as another TMac with a post up game but less handle. But these last 3 years he is nothing more than a gunner who doesnt concern himself with Defense.
Which brings me to my first point. How in the hell is Granger going to mention shutting down anyone when they refuse to even make an attempt at playing defense? All they do is fire off 3s and hope Hibbert is making shots.
I do think Granger will have a couple 30pt games vs the Bulls, because Deng cant stop him from hitting jumpers. But because he is terrible off the dribble, he really has no chance vs the Bulls team D that packs the lane and Deng being 6’9 will effect his jump shooting.
The pacers only chaance to win is their front court.
7’2 Hibbert, 6’10 Mcroberts, 6’9 Pyscho T, 6’10 Foster,
All these guys are big or athletic or tenacious on the boards. Considering that the Bulls have some trouble with that kinda lineup i can see that being a problem.
But it won’t. Why?
Long shot = long rebound.
There is a reason why Roses rebound numbers are up in this series. The pacers shoot way too many long jumpers which hurts their size advantage on the boards. With Rose, Deng, Brewer all being pretty good perimeter rebounders, it’ll be a cakewalk.
@Isay — I’m just talking about one or two crucial misses at the line in a close game. Remember the Clippers game?
Don’t count on Rose being fouled on a 3-point attempt to send the game into overtime.
i see nothing wrong with his comments honestly. he was asked and he simply answered. and his answer isn’t even trying to bash drose or the bulls. he’s quite honest that they think that the best chance for them is to match up with the bulls rather than the celtics (or even the heat, though i think they’re better off fighting the heat than the bulls).he’s just trying to be competitive and that’s needed. he knows his pacers are 8th in the east and have a losing record so he knows they’re the underdogs.
Hell, it’s what I said before I knew the Pacers were playing Chicago (but as a Pacers fan I’d much rather play Miami than either of them). But it was a decidedly bone-headed comment for Danny to make. The Bulls are red hot, and already pissed that everyone’s writing off their lack of playoff experience, and questioning Noah’s health WITHOUT Danny giving them any more reason to bring the hammer. I, personally, think this is going to be a 5, 6-game series (6, only if the Pacers are extremely lucky). I don’t think they’ll get swept. But the chances of winning are much slimmer than GSW’s chances in ’07 vs. Dallas. Also, I completely agree with what Chicagorilla said about the “long shot-long rebound” corollary. The Pacers are actually not a bad rebounding team, but they are jump shooters on offense, and have been for the last few years. Unless that magically changes overnight and they start driving the lane (almost pointless against Chicago…with no help from the refs, either) or start hitting a high percentage of their jumpers, I doubt they put up 100+ more than one time in 5 or 6.
@austin burton…
In the last game against indy rose hit two fts to force overtime tho
Who cares about Granger, let’s see more McRoberts highlights!