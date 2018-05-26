Danny Green Says Kawhi Leonard Told Him He Wants To Stay With The Spurs

05.25.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The situation in San Antonio with Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs took a sharp left turn into bizarro-land this season, and the saga is only ramping up now that a potentially history-altering summer for the NBA is upon us.

The disconnect between Kawhi and the organization regarding his complicated recovery from a lingering injury has fueled speculation that he might try and demand a trade this offseason, and the litany of his rumored suitors has included everyone from the Celtics to the Lakers, Clippers and many others.

The Spurs, of course, would prefer to “mend fences” and move forward, much like they were able to do with LaMarcus Aldridge via noted smooth-talker Gregg Popovich last summer. And it appears they have some good news on that front, according to teammate Danny Green, who appeared on ESPN’s Get Up on Friday morning and claimed that Kawhi has confided in him that he wants to stay in San Antonio.

