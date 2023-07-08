Dario Saric Is Headed To The Warriors On A 1-Year Deal

In his first season back from a torn ACL, Dario Saric looked an awful lot like the Dario Saric of old offensively in 57 games split between Phoenix and Oklahoma City. He averaged 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in limited action (14.1 minutes per night), but shot the ball well with 45.8/39.1/82.9 shooting splits.

Saric’s defense isn’t a strength, particularly as he is deployed now as a small-ball center, but he does inject some serious offensive juice for a team looking to play 5-out on offense and was a positive impact on the Thunder in their strong close to the season. And now, Saric is preparing to cash in on this by joining the Golden State Warriors, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that the veteran big man is now off the market.

Free agent F Dario Saric has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell ESPN. Saric was one of the most sought-after players left on the market. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 8, 2023

Saric’s shooting, playmaking, and general basketball IQ should all be a snug fit in San Francisco, and while he’s presumably not going to step into the starting lineup from day one or anything, he’s a reliable backup big who could be the latest in a long line of veterans who step in and elevate the Warriors’ second units. Saric has only made it to the postseason twice in his NBA career, and now, he’s on his way to a team with legitimate aspirations of winning a championship.