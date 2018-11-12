Getty Image

It’s been a rough start to the season for the Houston Rockets. There was the prevailing notion that they might take a step back after losing key contributors like Trevor Ariza and Luc Richard Mbah a Moute, who provided outside shooting and perimeter defense, and that was exacerbated by their failure to shore up those roster holes in the offseason.

Their most high-profile addition was Carmelo Anthony, who was coming off one of his worst statistical seasons as a pro during his brief and ill-fated tenure in OKC. Then, of course, there was the brawl between Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo that cost CP3 a two-game suspension.

The result has been a 4-7 start that has the front office pushing the panic button much faster than anyone anticipated. On Sunday, Marc Stein reported that, though the organization is denying rumors that they are considering waiving Melo, they are reportedly hatching out some sort of plan to bring his time in Houston to yet another ignominious end.