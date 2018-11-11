Carmelo Anthony’s Rockets Career ‘Will Soon Be Ending’ Per Report

Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony was supposed to come to the Rockets and provide a veteran star presence. At 34 years old he’s not the dominant scoring force he once was. but the idea was that Anthony could still produce in a limited role on a talented team like the Rockets.

Unfortunately for the Rockets and Anthony that has not been the case. He’s been atrocious when on the floor this season. He’s been a negative on defense and is averaging 13 points on 12 shots on offense. The Rockets net rating when he’s on the floor is a -11.6. Nobody that plays consistent minutes is worse. It’s not working out and the Rockets, despite denying that they’re going to waive him, are looking to end their relationship with Anthony, reports Marc Stein of The New York Times.