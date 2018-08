Last night in their easy Game 2 win over Atlanta, the Pacers had everything working. Paul George scored a playoff career-high 27 points, Gerald Green caught a couple of nasty dunks, and David West threw a pass that even Peyton Manning would approve of. Green finished off the play with another jam.

