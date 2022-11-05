The Sacramento Kings and the Orlando Magic kicked off Saturday’s NBA slate with one of the best games of the season. The two teams needed overtime to determine a winner, and thanks to a buzzer-beater from halfcourt by De’Aaron Fox, the Kings were able to pick up a thrilling 126-123 road victory.

It looked like the two teams would need a second overtime to determine a winner. Orlando trapped Malik Monk in the corner and forced him to throw a terrible pass, which landed in the hands of Chuma Okeke. The crowd in Orlando exploded as Okeke threw it in, but the Kings were not deterred. Fox got the ball and pushed it up the court, but instead of putting his head down and using his game-changing speed to attack the rim with only five seconds left, Fox was a little more careful.

This ended up being a good decision, as Jalen Suggs looked like he was expecting Fox to blow by him and gave him space. As a result, Fox was able to get a pretty clean look from midcourt, so he pulled up, let it fly, and got to play the hero in a game he dominated.

Fox had 37 points, five rebounds, three assists, and a steal in 40 minutes of work. With the win, Sacramento moves to 3-5 on the season.