If the Sacramento Kings are going to break their 12-year playoff drought sometime soon, odds are it will happen in large part because of the play of De’Aaron Fox. Over the course of his rookie season, Fox appeared in 73 games, averaging 11.6 points, a team-high 4.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and one steal a night. There’s room to improve, but in his first act, Fox showed that he has the potential to be the type of game-changing point guard worthy of going in the top-5 of an NBA Draft.

Before that, Fox is exploring another one of his passions: Dragon Ball Z. Fox is a lifelong fan of the show, and on Tuesday afternoon, he’ll face off against NFL legend Terrell Owens in a game of Dragon Ball FighterZ during an E3 event. You can find more information on the event here.

Fox sat down prior to the event with Dime to discuss his love of Dragon Ball Z, his rookie campaign in the NBA, and what he wants to work on heading into his sophomore season.

Dime: So when did the love of Dragon Ball Z start?

De’Aaron Fox: I don’t really know, my brother was into it. So, I kind of got into it at a younger age, I don’t know the exact age.

Was it watching the TV show, or was it one of those things where you read all the books, watched all the other TV spin-offs and movies, playing the video games?

It was definitely just watching the show first off.

Why would you say you’re such a big fan? What is it about it that appeals to you so much?

Just the character development. It was kind of different from anything I had watched before.