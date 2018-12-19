Getty Image

The Kings are the NBA’s biggest surprise team this year and that’s largely thanks to the efforts of De’Aaron Fox. The young, speedy point guard has been incredible for Sacramento this year, averaging 17.9 points, 7.3 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game with a 57 percent true shooting percentage — all massive leaps from his rookie numbers. Every game he’s looked more and more like a future star. He still has a long way to go if he’s going to be a face of the league, but he already has a natural skill set that is going to vault him into the conversation some day.

The best skill Fox has is his speed. He has full control of himself with the ball in his hands and that speed can be overwhelming. A lot of young players make the mistake of going too fast to control themselves and it hampers their game. Not only can Fox play at top speed with no issue, but the control he has of that speed is a weapon few players in the NBA have. Fox can stop on a dime and pull up before the defender has time to realize he’s taking a shot. Few players are capable of that.

So it shouldn’t be surprising to know that Fox is incredibly confident in his speed. So confident that he’s willing to put himself up there against anybody in the NBA in terms of speed. John Wall? Russell Westbrook? It doesn’t matter. Fox thinks he’s faster.