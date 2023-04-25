deaaron fox
De’Aaron Fox Plans To Play In Game 5 Despite His Fractured Finger

The thrilling series between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors was delivered a devastating blown when Sacramento announced that De’Aaron Fox fractured his finger late in Game 4 and his status would be in doubt for Game 5. Fox has been the driving force behind Sacramento’s success in the series thus far, averaging just over 31 points per game, and the inaugural Clutch Player of the Year nearly pulled off another comeback in Game 4 with that fractured finger before Harrison Barnes missed a go-ahead jumper at the buzzer.

The Kings initially listed Fox as doubtful, but at a practice before Game 5, Fox said he intends to play in Game 5 while managing the pain.

Domatas Sabonis suffered a similar injury to his thumb earlier this season and elected to play through it instead of immediately going on the shelf with surgery. Fox’s injury occurred on his shooting hand, so the Kings point guard will have to navigate playing with a splint on his dominant hand, something that he showed off during practice.

It’s encouraging to see Fox find a way to play in Game 5 after the playoffs have seen so many injuries to star players in such a short time frame. Kings-Warriors has the makings of an all-time classic, and now, Fox will do what he can to extend his team’s season.

