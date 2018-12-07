Getty Image

It’s not an especially great time to be on the Phoenix Suns. Thursday night marked the second game in a row in which Phoenix dug itself into an early hole, as the team failed to score double-digit points in the first quarter of action. The Suns went on to lose to the Portland Trail Blazers, 108-86, marking their seven loss in a row to knock the team to 4-21 on the season.

These kinds of slumps can lead to obvious frustration popping up over the course of a game. For example, here is Suns coach Igor Kokoskov trying to coach up an obviously bummed out Mikal Bridges after he picked up his fifth foul against the Blazers.