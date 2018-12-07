Deandre Ayton And Devin Booker ‘Exchanged Words’ After The Suns Lost To Portland

12.07.18

It’s not an especially great time to be on the Phoenix Suns. Thursday night marked the second game in a row in which Phoenix dug itself into an early hole, as the team failed to score double-digit points in the first quarter of action. The Suns went on to lose to the Portland Trail Blazers, 108-86, marking their seven loss in a row to knock the team to 4-21 on the season.

These kinds of slumps can lead to obvious frustration popping up over the course of a game. For example, here is Suns coach Igor Kokoskov trying to coach up an obviously bummed out Mikal Bridges after he picked up his fifth foul against the Blazers.

