Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns weren’t expected to do much this season, but expecting to have a down year and actually going through a down year are two different things. The Suns fell on Thursday night to the Cleveland Cavaliers, a 111-98 loss to a squad that marked their 16th defeat in a row.

Phoenix is a young team trying to build towards the future, so while every team is judged on wins and losses, the Suns are working to establish a culture and set a foundation going forward. For Deandre Ayton, though, all of this losing is starting to get old, and the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft is ready to start doing whatever is needed to get his team on track.

Ayton told the press after the loss that he’s prepared to impose himself on opponents, going out on a nightly basis and trying to “take over.”

“It’s just tough,” Ayton said when asked about the losing skid, according to Duane Rankin of azcentral.com. “It’s not easy to deal with. I’m going to try my best to take over. Real talk.”