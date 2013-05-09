Debuting The New NBA Commercial: We’re All Watching Nate Robinson

05.09.13 5 years ago

Yeah, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James have all been awesome to watch so far during the NBA Playoffs. But you can’t forget about Nate Robinson either, between his unbelievable theatrics against Brooklyn and then his Game 1 performance this week in Miami. Check out this new commercial from the NBA where, in a continuation of their “Now is BIG” campaign, they highlight the Chicago point guard.

Is Robinson the key for Chicago against Miami?

