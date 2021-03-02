The Nets opened a brief two-game Texas road trip on Monday night in San Antonio, and with two minutes to play it looked like they would pull away for a comfortable victory behind another sensational performance from James Harden, who finished the night with 30 points, 15 assists, and 14 rebounds.

However, the Spurs went on a 10-0 run to close the game and force overtime, culminating in an absolutely wild final sequence. After getting an offensive rebound from a James Harden miss, the Nets had a sideout as the Spurs gave their foul to give with just under 16 seconds to play. Kyrie Irving took the ball and after being harassed by Dejounte Murray, drove into the lane and, thanks to a sweet Euro-step, had a wide open layup. Somehow it bounced out and, from there, chaos ensued.

DJ SENDS IT TO OT AT THE BUZZER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/cWZzWdQlFk — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 2, 2021

Murray races downcourt and runs into James Harden, falling down and losing control of the ball while the clock steadily counts down, but somehow recovers it, gets to his feet, and hoists a game-tying 21-footer just before the buzzer. It was a sensational play by Murray to get the shot off and pushed the game to overtime, where the Nets once again ran out to a big lead early as the Spurs offense went cold. Kyrie Irving atoned for his missed game-winner in regulation with a big three to open the period and Brooklyn ran away for a 124-113 win that required some extra time than they were hoping for.