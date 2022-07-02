During the first four years of Trae Young’s career, the slippery passing wizard played with only two players who owned All-Star appearances to their name: Vince Carter and Jeff Teague. Neither player had earned an All-Star berth within five years of joining Young on the Atlanta Hawks.

Needless to say, finding a fellow star to station alongside Young hadn’t yet materialized for Atlanta. That changed earlier this week when the Hawks sent Danilo Gallinari, three first-round picks, and a future first-round swap to the San Antonio Spurs for Dejounte Murray.

A season ago, the Murray enjoyed his finest campaign to date and garnered the first All-Star appearance of his career. He averaged 21.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and two steals on 53.3 percent true shooting. The man stuffed the stat-sheet on a nightly basis en route to piloting San Antonio to the play-in tournament.

Now, his job changes. He was the primary initiator with the Spurs for a year. Young holds those cards in Atlanta. Some adaptation on that end awaits him to maximize this duo.

Murray’s prowess as a defensive playmaker and point-of-attack hound are abundantly clear. The Hawks ranked 26th in defensive rating last season and, specifically, their perimeter stoppers were among the league’s worst. Murray wasn’t at his All-Defensive tier of 2017-18 over the past couple seasons, but he remains impactful. His instincts and ground coverage will pair aptly with De’Andre Hunter and Clint Capela to form a rather good defensive trio, something the Hawks will welcome after their dearth of defensive-minded rotation players in recent years.

As an on-ball creator, he’s now the second Hawk who can initiate ball-screens from a standstill. Bogdan Bogdanovic is best flowing into pick-and-rolls against tilted defenses. Murray, per Synergy, was fifth in the NBA in pick-and-roll possessions last season and ranked in the 59th percentile in points per possession (0.875).

He grew as a pocket passer, opens windows for interior feeds with some ball-placement trickery, and backpacks off-the-dribble scoring volume fairly well. The finishing prowess of centers Capela and Onyeka Okongwu will enhance Murray’s pocket passing genes. An adept roller constantly flanking him will benefit his game. Whenever Young rests, Murray should be on the court and Atlanta can know a dependable initiator is supplanting its All-NBA creator. The organization has never had that since deciding to build around Young.

Where adaptation for Murray likely manifests is in the many minutes this pairing sees together. Staggering should be the norm, which would separate them often during the regular season. But a team does not give up what the Hawks give up with an eye on the regular season — this is the sort of move you make if you want to emulate or progress pass your Eastern Conference Finals cameo of 2021.