Delonte West Returns To The Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ quest to win an NBA championship has not started off on the right foot with all the drama surrounding Delonte West. On top of being arrested on weapons charges a few weeks ago, West has been absent from the first two days of training camp. Coach Mike Brown has called the absences unexcused but stressed West was in Cleveland and has been in contact with Cavs GM Danny Ferry over the past few days. West finally rejoined the team for today’s practice sessions.
Will Delonte West continue to be a distraction over the season?
they are going to release him for sure. messes with lebron and shaqs image
i hate how athletes wastes their talents..delonte has a legit reason tho but he needs to get some extreme help asap
Distraction,only if he come up short in the playoffs again.
i dont think itll be a distraction…honestly. maybe if delonte west was a bigger star…but hes a role player, so its not like the media is going to be all over him like if it was tony parker or something
he definitely won’t be released, stop that
It will only be used as an excuse when they dont win the chip.
They aint winning shit as constructed so they can start with that now if thats the case.When Danny Ferry went out and signed Candace Parker that sealed Brons leaving papers.Get ready for the Brooklyn Brons coming soon to a arena near you.
ferry signed who? what are you talking about?
thanks for using a picture where he has clothes. Millionaire yet can’t afford a shirt lol
Does anyone have the NBA league pass for their computer? I’m trying to order it but I can’t figure out how. All I get is a “sign up for the newsletter” add.
yo MC3, they haven’t started selling it yet
i can see Parker sporting a kevlar vest to practice
@ RON Nation, NBA says that tonight’s game will be on League Pass BB. Do you think that’s a typo, or will it just be free to watch?
People need to really look into the bigger issue.
A.) Delonte missed way more time last year for outbursts and mood fits during pre-season.
B.) Pre-season doesn’t mean shit
C.) Anthony Parker put up similar numbers as Redz last year, and he was on a way worse team. Imagine the numbers he’s gonna put up when he’s wide open cause everybody D’in up on The King.
Over-Hyped story just cause the guy plays with LeBron. Still my favorite player, but let’s be honest, he’s not that big of a piece to the Cavs championship puzzle. That’s like all those clowns last year that thought Szczerbiak and Ben Wallace were good players and actually helped the Cavs. Grow up Peter Pan.
Dickau: West is one of the only players on the Cavs who can create his own shot. He’s also a great shooter and can be a capable defender and passer. That makes him very important to the team.
Cavs are done. Bron’s bolting for the Empire State.
Hmm.. I had to trick their website to let me get here
audience.nba.com]|08-09|NBA|League|Season|Main®Target=LeaguePass&url=https%3A%2F%2Faccount.nba.com%2Fservices%2Fsib%2Fflow%2Fpurchase%3Fsaleskey%3Dlpbbracetoplayoffs2009
that should let you sign up
The hyperlink won’t work, if you double click on the non hyperlinked part it should select the whole address, then copy and paste into your browser
I think that link is outdated, it wants you to buy the “Race to the Playoffs” package from last year ($19).
Anyone know when we can buy LeaguePass for 2009-2010?
doc is talking about candace parkers brother Anthony Parker.
Thanks Josh.Come on Rafa u gotta keep up with the league babee!Let me find out you just check in come November.