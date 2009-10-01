Delonte West Returns To The Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ quest to win an NBA championship has not started off on the right foot with all the drama surrounding Delonte West. On top of being arrested on weapons charges a few weeks ago, West has been absent from the first two days of training camp. Coach Mike Brown has called the absences unexcused but stressed West was in Cleveland and has been in contact with Cavs GM Danny Ferry over the past few days. West finally rejoined the team for today’s practice sessions.

Will Delonte West continue to be a distraction over the season?

