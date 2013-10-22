DeMar DeRozan Dunks All Over The New York Knicks

#Video #New York Knicks
10.22.13 5 years ago

DeMar DeRozan had his best game of the preseason last night in a thrilling, double-overtime win over the Knicks. The 6-7 wing finished with 21 points and seven boards while committing zero turnovers and making more than half his shots from the field. Terrence Ross was undoubtedly the hero with his game-saving three-pointer at the end of the first overtime, but DeRozan should be getting some praise, too. Thankfully, Raptors coach Dwane Casey is complimenting his new approach on defense.

Now we’re just waiting to hear the Knicks praise DeRozan’s hops. They need to after this play.

Will Toronto make the playoffs this year?

TOPICS#Video#New York Knicks
TAGSDEMAR DEROZANDimeMagNEW YORK KNICKSTORONTO RAPTORSvideo

