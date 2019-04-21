The San Antonio Spurs had to finish out Game 4’s loss to the Denver Nuggets without DeMar DeRozan on the floor. The star guard drove towards the basket and got called for a charge. DeRozan took exception to the call and immediately chucked it towards referee Scott Foster. The ball proceeded to go into the crowd and DeRozan was ejected.
On Sunday, DeRozan was fined $25,000 for throwing the ball at Foster. The NBA has always taken a stance against players showing up referees, and chucking a ball in the refs direction definitely falls into that category.