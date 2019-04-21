Getty Image

The San Antonio Spurs had to finish out Game 4’s loss to the Denver Nuggets without DeMar DeRozan on the floor. The star guard drove towards the basket and got called for a charge. DeRozan took exception to the call and immediately chucked it towards referee Scott Foster. The ball proceeded to go into the crowd and DeRozan was ejected.

DeMar DeRozan ejected after throwing fastball at ref Scott Foster pic.twitter.com/B6iPUiowjN — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 20, 2019

On Sunday, DeRozan was fined $25,000 for throwing the ball at Foster. The NBA has always taken a stance against players showing up referees, and chucking a ball in the refs direction definitely falls into that category.