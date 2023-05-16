In early March, LeBron James was watching NBA games on a Lakers off night and came to the realization that his son, Bronny, was already better as a high school senior than some guys in the league.

James tweeted as much, sparking plenty of chatter with many of us just chalking it up to James being maybe a bit overenthusiastic as a proud father. While some in the league were probably not thrilled that James would say that, there are at least a couple stars who get LeBron’s point. On this week’s episode of Paul George’s “Podcast P”, DeMar DeRozan was the guest and was asked about James’ tweet, and somewhat surprisingly agreed with James, saying there’s “a lot of sorry motherf*ckers in our league.”

Was LeBron capping when he said Bronny was better than some NBA players? DeMar and PG chime in with a surprising answer 😳 The @DeMar_DeRozan episode is PREMIERING NOW: https://t.co/NiEr5HEmEc pic.twitter.com/jFj5qey7bY — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) May 15, 2023

DeRozan goes on to explain that he thinks there’s an issue with how some young players enter the league not wanting to put in the work and expect to get playing time just for existing. George then chimes in that of the 450 players in the NBA, there’s a good 75-100 that “stink” but are “good dudes.”

I would really enjoy a follow-up pod where DeRozan and George tier out all 450 players in the league so we can find out exactly who belongs in the “stinks” tier, but for now we’ll just have to do our best to figure out on our own who falls into that category.