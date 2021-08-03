Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: The Spurs And Bulls Agreed To A Sign-And-Trade To Send DeMar DeRozan To Chicago

TwitterAssociate Editor

After one of the most well-rounded seasons of his NBA career, DeMar DeRozan hit unrestricted free agency as one of the most intriguing names on the market. Would he return to San Antonio, where he’s been one of the franchise’s best players and put into a system where he isn’t asked to stand behind the three-point line and stretch the floor? Would he search for a big payday from a team with ample cap space? Or would he take a little less money and head to a team that can help him chase a championship, even if that meant taking on a reduced role.

In the end, a sign-and-trade between the Spurs and the Bulls will see DeRozan head to Chicago. The news of the move was first reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic brought the terms of the sign-and-trade and the contract that DeRozan will acquire.

DeRozan has spent the last three years in San Antonio as a member of the team’s post-Kawhi Leonard era. The team had not made the postseason in each of the last two seasons. One thing that had happened with the Spurs, though, was DeRozan became more of a distributor, as his three-best campaigns in assists per game came with the franchise.

Last season, DeRozan scored 21.6 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and a career-high 6.9 assists in 33.7 minutes a night.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
Billie Eilish Proves All She Needs Is Herself On The Stunning Left Turn, ‘Happier Than Ever’
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In August 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
×