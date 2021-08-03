After one of the most well-rounded seasons of his NBA career, DeMar DeRozan hit unrestricted free agency as one of the most intriguing names on the market. Would he return to San Antonio, where he’s been one of the franchise’s best players and put into a system where he isn’t asked to stand behind the three-point line and stretch the floor? Would he search for a big payday from a team with ample cap space? Or would he take a little less money and head to a team that can help him chase a championship, even if that meant taking on a reduced role.

In the end, a sign-and-trade between the Spurs and the Bulls will see DeRozan head to Chicago. The news of the move was first reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Free agent star DeMar DeRozan is close to reaching an agreement with the Chicago Bulls, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 3, 2021

Shams Charania of The Athletic brought the terms of the sign-and-trade and the contract that DeRozan will acquire.

Sources: The San Antonio Spurs are finalizing sending DeMar DeRozan to the Chicago Bulls for Thad Young, a future first-round pick and two second-round picks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

DeMar DeRozan is finalizing a three-year, $85 million-plus deal to join the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

DeRozan has spent the last three years in San Antonio as a member of the team’s post-Kawhi Leonard era. The team had not made the postseason in each of the last two seasons. One thing that had happened with the Spurs, though, was DeRozan became more of a distributor, as his three-best campaigns in assists per game came with the franchise.

Last season, DeRozan scored 21.6 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and a career-high 6.9 assists in 33.7 minutes a night.