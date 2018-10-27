DeMarcus Cousins Got Ejected While Sitting On The Bench In Street Clothes Against The Knicks

DeMarcus Cousins has built a reputation as one of the NBA’s most fiery personalities over the years, and it’s mostly well deserved. He’s regularly among the league leaders in technical fouls and is just generally notorious for his surly on-court demeanor, particularly when interacting with officials.

But it turns out he doesn’t even need to be in the game to have a run-in with the officiating crew. That’s what happened on Friday night at Madison Square Garden when Boogie got ejected from the game during a timeout for arguing with referee Scott Foster, who wasted no time in booting him from the game.

Without audio, it’s impossible to decipher what the point of contention was, but one thing remains clear. Cousins isn’t going to let an injury dampen his spirits when it comes to riding for his teammates, for better or worse.

