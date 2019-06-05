Getty Image

DeMarcus Cousins’ resurgence was a huge story in Game 2, and his presence as a positive force in his 28 minutes of action for the banged up Warriors proved to be pivotal in them evening the series with Toronto.

As the Raptors come to Oakland for Games 3 and 4, Cousins will have to continue to play a key role for Golden State, as they are now without Kevon Looney for the rest of the Finals after he fractured his collarbone. Cousins returned from his torn quad muscle after 45 days of grueling rehab to get back in time for the Finals, and played poorly in just eight minutes of Game 1. Few saw his breakout coming in Game 2, but he was given the start and allowed to have more extended burn, which seemed to get him into a much needed rhythm.

Cousins recently sat down with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols to discuss his return, the injury, and the mental and physical grind of his rehab, noting that early on he was “ready to quit,” but knew he had to clear that mental hurdle of being down as much as any physical challenge.