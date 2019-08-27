Getty Image

As TMZ reported early on Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins allegedly called his 7-year-old son’s mother, Christy West, to try and get his son to his wedding in Atlanta this past weekend. West said no, and audio of the alleged conversation between the two was obtained by TMZ after West filed a restraining order against Cousins. In the audio of the call the man, alleged to be Cousins, tells West “I’m gonna make sure I put a f*cking bullet in your head,” after being told she won’t allow Cousins’ son to attend the wedding.