DeMarcus Cousins vs. Andrew Bynum: One pick to build a team

Since professional wrestlers are really the only athletes who go stomping off into the sunset, I’m guessing DeMarcus Cousins will be back with the Sacramento Kings soon enough.

On Saturday night, Cousins watched as teammate Tyreke Evans missed a potential game-winning three at the buzzer against Oklahoma City, then threw a tempter tantrum that carried him across the court and into the Kings locker room, where he reportedly got into a fight with Donte Greene for not passing him the ball on the decisive play. The Kings then decided to leave Cousins at home, as they traveled to play (and ultimately beat) the Suns in Phoenix last night.

The OKC incident was the latest in a string for Cousins, whose Rasheed Wallace-like antics have, if nothing else, at least silenced the pre-draft perception that he didn’t care enough about the game. Now we’re learning he might care too much to check his own temper. And the Kings may be frustrated, but Cousins will get another chance — and another, and another, and another — because he is undeniably talented.

The 6-11, 270-pound Cousins is averaging 13.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, and if the Kings weren’t losing so much and if Blake Griffin decided to switch careers and become The Incredible Hulk tomorrow, he might be in the running for NBA Rookie of the Year. Instead, Cousins, 20 years old, may just have to settle for the title of Best Young Center on the West Coast.

Or does that still belong to Andrew Bynum? At 23 years old, the 7-foot, 280-pounder already has two championship rings with the Lakers, and this season is averaging 11.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. His history of injuries is well-documented, but when Bynum is on and healthy, he is as tough to stop as any center in the League.

Considering talent, potential, durability, attitude and money — after this season, Bynum has two years left on a contract paying him $31.5 million, while Cousins has one full season and two option years left on his rookie deal worth $12.3 million — which young big would you want on your roster if you’re looking to build a team long-term?