DeMarcus Cousins vs. Andrew Bynum: One pick to build a team

Since professional wrestlers are really the only athletes who go stomping off into the sunset, I’m guessing DeMarcus Cousins will be back with the Sacramento Kings soon enough.
On Saturday night, Cousins watched as teammate Tyreke Evans missed a potential game-winning three at the buzzer against Oklahoma City, then threw a tempter tantrum that carried him across the court and into the Kings locker room, where he reportedly got into a fight with Donte Greene for not passing him the ball on the decisive play. The Kings then decided to leave Cousins at home, as they traveled to play (and ultimately beat) the Suns in Phoenix last night.
The OKC incident was the latest in a string for Cousins, whose Rasheed Wallace-like antics have, if nothing else, at least silenced the pre-draft perception that he didn’t care enough about the game. Now we’re learning he might care too much to check his own temper. And the Kings may be frustrated, but Cousins will get another chance — and another, and another, and another — because he is undeniably talented.
The 6-11, 270-pound Cousins is averaging 13.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, and if the Kings weren’t losing so much and if Blake Griffin decided to switch careers and become The Incredible Hulk tomorrow, he might be in the running for NBA Rookie of the Year. Instead, Cousins, 20 years old, may just have to settle for the title of Best Young Center on the West Coast.
Or does that still belong to Andrew Bynum? At 23 years old, the 7-foot, 280-pounder already has two championship rings with the Lakers, and this season is averaging 11.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. His history of injuries is well-documented, but when Bynum is on and healthy, he is as tough to stop as any center in the League.
Considering talent, potential, durability, attitude and money — after this season, Bynum has two years left on a contract paying him $31.5 million, while Cousins has one full season and two option years left on his rookie deal worth $12.3 million — which young big would you want on your roster if you’re looking to build a team long-term?
I would pick Blake Griffin
I agree w/Derik…lol….Cousins is probably the biggest douche nozzle the League has seen in years….Bynum is ALWAYS 1 play away from tearing something in his knee..
I’d take Cousin’s because he is healthier, makes less money and has more of an offensive game(inside/outside). The only thing Bynum has is his size. Bynum is a legit 7’0″ and Cousins is 6′ 8 1/2″.
This just shows how weak the C spot has become in the NBA: would I take a headcase with bad shooting %s or an injury-prone 7 footer who after being 5 yrs in the NBA is still mostly a potential future star? I would take neither to start a team, rather go without a true center.
I would take Sprewell over these turds
All things considered (injuries, money especially) you have to pick Cousins. Bynum isn’t that much better and he is a higher risk.
Both are good players and you would rather have them on your team than not. Someone will be able to help Cousin’s keep his head on straight.
COUSINS NEED S TO GO TO A TEAM WITH LOADED VETS TO KEEP HIS @$$ in check… like the C’s, lakers, spurs, or even heat! He acts like a big fuckin BABY all the time and seems to be real immature.
I’d take Cousins because he gives me better Offense and I don’t have to insure his knees. My next step in building this team would be to bring in a veteran coach. Larry Brown just so happens to be available and has dealt with personalities before. All in all I’d take the player who can give me 70 games, than the player that gives me a random 57. [Yes 10 games will be set aside for in-house suspensions]
i thought the best young center on the west coast is oden? hahaha…
but seriously, i wouldn’t want to build around either of these players…
DeMarcus Cousins has way more upside but he’s a bigger version of Lance Stephenson. He may have a point since Tyreke isn’t exactly a facilitator but he shouldn’t have pulled an Eddie Griffin. He should’ve had issue with the coach since that’s who decided the play and Donte appeared to just be following orders.
@ First & Foremost
Might be just my opinion but Larry Brown is probably the last name that comes to mind in developing a young player
Cousins…his talent is undeniable, he has more of a mean streak and he’ll only get better….plus he’s not as injury prone as Bynum and too lazy to over-work-out like Oden, so his knees should be safe….all that baby fat is good for sumthin
@Showtime – That is your opinion. A good lockerroom does help. It wasn’t just Larry Brown, that handled Rasheed. However, he did make Tyrus Thomas more serviceable. Then again you have Darko and DJ. Augistine. I get your point. Still, I’d go out and get a veteran coach and endorse my coach so that the team knows who calls the shots.
@ Big Hook
DMC is 6’11” at least.
i’d take both Spreewell and Cousins so Spree can choke the crap out of DMC when he starts a fight with his team
If these were my two choices for rebuilding around I’d sell my franchise and move into a monastery.
The Obvious choice would be Cousins, hes far less injury prone and probably has more natural talent for the game.
But then what good is health and talent if no one you ever play with likes you. Guys like Sheed or Garnett were/are emotional and hot tempered but always popular with their own teammates and essentially just not dicks off the court. Cousins comes across as a dick, and bad chemistry kills a team just as much as injuries do.
So id take Bynum, and have him in the same role hes in now, because have either of these guys as your no.1 option and your going to loose a lot.
What you you rather eat?
A piece of shit?? Or penis sashimi?
^^ Basically the same question DIME is asking us.
Cousins is too much of a knucklehead and Bynum is overrated from what he is
Larry Brown and rookies don’t work well.
Larry Brown workd wonders with Rasheed because Rasheed respects everything UNC
I’d take Cousins today…I would then have two bitches for Valentines
I like the fact that Cousins wanted the ball at the end of the game. Hes a guy you can go to war with on the basketball court and he has a total game. The kid is going to be a monster.
DeMarcus Cousins is the new badass of the NBA. He will become a 20-10-2 player very soon. He just needs a veteran coach who can take good care of him. If I started a franchise, I’ll bring in the assistant coach of the Celtics, Laurence Frank, and make DMC my franchise player. Bynum gets hurt way too much
@Jay, i disagree on the piece of shit part.
I would like to think of it as a comparison between a cockmeat sandwich and penis sashimi
It’s funny that people give Cousins respect for his upside, his skills, and his staying healthy, but totally overlook his assholeness. He’s headcase.
I’d take the other Kings center before I take Cousins. He’s not a dude you want to be on the same side with. If things don’t go his way, he’ll turn on the squad. What kind of teammate is that?!? Weak. He’ll never win.
I’ve read some people here at Dime say he’s the new Rasheed. Please… don’t insult Sheed like that. Sheed will go to war FOR his team. Cousins will go to war against his team. Big difference.
if these are the top 2 picks i would take whoever is projected to go 3rd.
DeAndre Jordan…?
how long have laker fans been saying “wait till bynum gets back” ?
The only excuse I can accept for taking Cousins over Bynum is health. Bynum is taller and stronger, is a great defender, has good post moves with some nice footwork. Last season he averaged 15 ppg while shooting 57%, all that while sharing the low post scoring with Gasol.
Send Cousins to Afghanistan so he at least works for his money. People like him are why the NBA Owners SHOULD lock these wannabe’s out. I love the NBA, but to teach these thugs a lesson would make my day, lock em out and don’t pay em.
I’d take DeAndre Jordan over Cousins, but to answer the original question I’d take Andrew Bynum
Cousins isnt a thug, or a dick or asshole. Hes one of the nicest guys you can meet OFF the court. His team mates love him and they hang out all the time. Yes he is way too emotional on the court but the Guy hates losing more than anything in the world. Hes a very unselfish player and the reason hes blowing up at his team isnt because he didnt get the ball one time. He is mad because when he makes a mistake on the court hes pulled out and criticized, while Tyreke can make all the mistakes over and over and over and the coaches dont say shit about it. Thats why he is mad and he has right to be. Id take a guy like Cousins with passion and a hate for losing over a lazy guy like Bynum who doesnt seem to care anyways what happens.
@ Quitness: I have to agree with you, a veteran team to show him the way and he could be a monster and direct his aggression in the right way. Too many guys come into the L or hell any sport and if you don’t have your mind right you’re gone pretty quick.
Cousins is young so he will be immature, and on a young team.
@Kris – You can’t say he’s unselfish, he was bitching because he didn’t get the ball. Tyreke had a wide open J for the win just above the 3 point line. You also don’t say you demand respect, you don’t get respect you earn it.
If i’m the Kings I take Bynum, if I’m the Lakers I’d take Cousins but just barely because of injuries.
@ Claw.
Thats not selfish thats a teams best player wanting the ball in a game winning/tying situation. Thats a good thing he wants the ball. He is unselfish he is the Kings most willing passer after Pooh.
He does deserve respect hes been playing his ass off and to sit there and see the unfair treatment of players by the coaches is a horrible thing. PW nose is so far up Evans ass he can probably smell the gum he’s chewing. Cousins cant make one error or hes chastised, which i have no problem with and neither would he, if the other players were treated the same. PW is to blame hes handled alot of things wrong and has been unliked by players on all 3 teams hes coached.
It seems the main argument for Cousins is his health. At the same point in his career Bynum was healthy too… Just saying.
@ P
Bynum played 4 less games his Rookie year than Cousins has already in his. Also the Most Bynum has played since being a starter is 65 games. In his 3+ years of being a starter hes played 163 games out of a possible 301.
@ Kris
Ok you got me there, although I would say most of the missed games in Bynum’s 1st season would have been DNP-CDs due to being an 18 year old rookie rather than games lost to injury.
What I was trying to say is DMC could suffer the same fait as Bynum, 1/2 way through Bynum’s rookie year we didn’t know he’s knees were weak..
i really dont think u can really argue with talent because both of them have it but bynum at this point plays with 2 other big men who are/have been playing some really efficient ball the last couple of years and then he plays with a guy who usually has the bal in his hands (KB24) so u cant expect him to be the beast he can be. Bynum is just as talented as cousins but he is moreunder the basket than trying to go outside. Cousins plays with tyreke who is a ball dominating guard but cousins gets more opportunity. honestly, if bynum was healthier i would take him. Cousins has upside but he needs to mature. not necessarily a headcase, just young.
@Kris
i think you need to get off DMC’s jock for a second. at this point in time, he is not the best player on the kings. as bad as tyreke has been this year, he’s still the better player at the moment, and there was no way the ball was going into DMC during that last play. besides, how many game winners has DMC hit in his career?
also, i totally agree with you that he gets unfair treatment compared to tyreke, but tyreke earned that right by winning ROY and being the face of the franchise. no one is going to give a rookie respect 40 games into his rookie season, when 10 of those games he didn’t even play meaningful minutes.
@Kris
Thank God someone on this thread actually knows what they are talking about. Cuz is not a headcase, he just hates losing. (Tyreke was the best option at the end of the OKC game because Omri cuts through the passing lane to DMC like a retard).
Tyreke has been getting criticized by Coach Westphal for his late game decision making, much in the same way that Cousins was earlier this year.
At any rate, he’s had two incidents (three if you count the choke symbol thing, but that was just for fun), and only one was even that serious. His teammates like him, the fans like him, and the reason why he comes across as a crybaby is because he has so much passion for the game.
I’d rather have a guy who is crying because of a loss than a guy like Bynum, who is grinning like a clown at the end of a loss and probably didn’t even play.
BTW, DMC is averaging something like 21 and 13 over his past 15 games. Has Bynum ever played 15 games in a row?
Is this some sort of terrible joke?
Either one you take will keep you in the lottery their entire career so does it really matter.
considering that you can recover from injuries to have a long lasting career (Big Z) and you can’t recover from being a lazy d!ckhead (Isiah Rider) then I’ll reluctantly take Bynum.
At least Bynum can protect the rim and give me high % buckets close to the rim. Thats what i want my center doing.
D!ckhead Counsins is too busy trying to play off the high elbow trying to show his dribble skills and jumpshot. I don’t need that kinda ish from my center.
@Willis
There was a time when Eddy Curry avg 20ppg for an entire season… and DMC ain’t even close to being the player Eddy was. They are force feeding him buckets down in Sactown. His constant stumbling across the lane somehow gets him to the Ft line and that walmart brand jumper is far from good.
@Chicagorilla
I watch him play every game, you don’t. I have a much better grasp as to what his game is like. Eddy Curry? Watch a goddamn game, kid.
He plays like Charles Barkely, if anything, or super-aggressive Chris Kaman. Also, he shoots close to 50% on shots out to 20 feet.
Haters (who apparently don’t know more than mud) are gonna hate.
Quit being a clown and watch a game.