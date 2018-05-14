Getty Image

The Atlanta Hawks stripped things down and began rebuilding last season en route to the worst record in the Eastern Conference and the fourth spot in Tuesday night’s NBA Draft Lottery. After a decade of unparalleled success in Atlanta, it was determined now was the time to tear it down after stalling out in the postseason once again and having a decision to make in free agency with All-Star Paul Millsap.

They were successful in their venture, letting Millsap walk to Denver, shipping Dwight Howard to Charlotte, and beginning a youth movement in Atlanta. The problem is that for some of their roster, being a part of a rebuild isn’t exactly the situation they want to find themselves in.

Point guard Dennis Schröder is among those that would prefer to be on a competitive team and the grumblings out of Atlanta for much of the season have pointed to Travis Schlenk and the new Hawks front office not exactly being fond of Schröder either. With a new coach in Lloyd Pierce, all parties will need to sit down and determine whether they think Schröder is part of their future or not.