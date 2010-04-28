Denver’s season rides on Chauncey Billups tonight

Around this time last year, I wrote a feature on Chauncey Billups for Dime #49. The subhead on that story read like this:

Chauncey Billups was once the hyped rookie prospect, then the journeyman, who resurfaced to become world champion. One of the NBA’s most accomplished yet overlooked stars has now come home to Denver, where he has one thing left to do: Reclaim the belt in front of his hometown crowd.”

In the name of completing that task, no game has meant more for Chauncey and the Nuggets than tonight’s Game 5 against the Jazz in Denver. Down 3-1 in the series, if the Nuggets lose tonight, it’s one more wasted opportunity to win a ‘chip while Chauncey is still near his prime (he’ll turn 34 during the offseason), and before Carmelo Anthony‘s potential 2011 free agency becomes a distraction.

After getting ripped up by Deron Williams throughout the series despite throwing a number of defenders at the All-Star point guard, the Nuggets are asking Chauncey to stick Deron tonight. He’ll probably also need to contribute more than the 14 points he had in Game 4, when ‘Melo dropped 39 but had little help as the Jazz cruised to a win. From the Denver Post:

A loss and one of the most promising seasons in Nuggets’ history is suddenly over. It would also end one of the more impressive streaks in the NBA, Billups’ seven consecutive seasons of reaching a conference final. “He’s very important, regardless,” teammate Arron Afflalo said. “Particularly (tonight).” Problem is, the Park Hill native has yet to put together a complete game of scoring, passing and leadership during this series, during which he’s been outplayed by his rival at the point, Deron Williams. “I’m definitely going to try my best to lead us, vocally, emotionally and by example,” said Billups, 33. “I’m all in, man.” Leadership doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet. A leader transcends statistics. He’s the person who calms the team when it falls behind, who makes sure the Afflalos of the world get involved on offense, who motivates with the spoken word and the unspoken stare. Leaders win. And the Nuggets need a win. Or three. Talking about the notion that you can’t win three games in one night, Billups said the dynamics of a series can change overnight. “You can set the tone for later in the series,” he said. “We don’t have any of margin of error right now. We’ve got to win one game, and hopefully go back to Utah and scrap it out. “It’s effort and determination. There are a lot of teams that have been in this situation, being down 3-1, that feel like it’s over. We don’t feel that way, I most certainly don’t feel that way. I’ve been here before.”

For most of this series, Billups has been focusing on getting teammates involved early, while trying to flip the switch and take over as a scorer if necessary in the second half. But with his back against a wall, Chauncey might come out gunning in a good way.

As far as handling D-Will, Chauncey’s biggest assets are his strength and veteran savvy. Aside from trying to use his muscle (if only it were the ’90s and Billups could go in like Derek Harper), CB’s best bet might be to get Deron in foul trouble on the other end and take him off the court where he can’t hurt the Nuggets. Or facing a do-or-die scenario like this, a strategically placed subtle elbow or two would be a good idea.

Do you think the Nuggets will win this series?

-Follow Austin on Twitter at @AustinBurton206

-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag

-Become a fan of Dime on Facebook HERE