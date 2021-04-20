On Tuesday afternoon, the jury in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial handed down a verdict of guilty on all three counts — second degree murder, third degree murder, and second degree manslaughter — after the former Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd last summer by kneeling on his neck. The murder was captured on video and sparked a summer of protests against police brutality, racist policing practices, and the continued killing of Black people by excessive police force.

Among those that took up the call for systemic changes were NBA stars, who led and participated in marches nationwide and used their time in the Orlando Bubble and beyond to speak out and put these problems the Black community faces every day into the spotlight. As word that the verdict had been reached spread and we awaited official word, Karl-Anthony Towns, who has been a leading voice in Minneapolis and beyond during protests after George Floyd’s murder, offered a brief thought on how ridiculous it was that the collective feeling leading up to the verdict’s announcement was fear and concern for a murder we all saw happen on camera.

Once the verdict was announced, the NBA community, like millions elsewhere, let out a collective sigh. Some called it justice, while others pointed to it being simply accountability and a bit of progress, as justice would involve Floyd still being with us — others still had some suggestions for where Chauvin should be kept. In any case, the response was rather muted as the verdict does not bring Floyd back. But still, it was a brief win in the fight for, at minimum, accountability for police killing Black civilians and players expressed relief that for once, the incredibly broken system delivered a correct response.

Justice and Accountability! Things I never thought I would see. There’s much more work to do, but this is an amazing start working toward the reform this country NEEDS! — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) April 20, 2021

ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 20, 2021

Guilty af — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) April 20, 2021

God is good all the time…..✊🏾🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 20, 2021

GUILTY — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) April 20, 2021

Put his ass under the jail — Josh Hart (@joshhart) April 20, 2021

justice — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 20, 2021

🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 20, 2021

Thank God…guilty! Justice has been served!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2021

Justice. ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 20, 2021

Accountability is now trending 📈 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 20, 2021

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) April 20, 2021

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) April 20, 2021

I can breathe- my grandmama — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) April 20, 2021

4 justice nothing else — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) April 20, 2021

🙏🏽🙏🏽 justice has been served, but this is only the beginning — Robert Covington (@Holla_At_Rob33) April 20, 2021

Justice ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) April 20, 2021

What a day to remember fr fr .. — Malik Beasley MB5 (@Mbeasy5) April 20, 2021

Justice 🙏🏾 — andrew wiggins (@22wiggins) April 20, 2021

Progress.. — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) April 20, 2021

A good start but the path for justice doesn't end here by any means #presson https://t.co/3yCXeM32g1 — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) April 20, 2021

YESLORD🙏🏾 — Robert Williams (@rob_williamsIII) April 20, 2021

Justice. — Tre Jones (@Tre3Jones) April 20, 2021

Guilty🙏 — Reggie Bullock (@ReggieBullock35) April 20, 2021

Condolences to the Floyd Family🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

This is just the first step of starting to change a broken system https://t.co/ueD5EwMizw — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) April 20, 2021

🙏🏾 — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) April 20, 2021

… justice — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) April 20, 2021

Accountability….RIP George Floyd 🙏🏾 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 20, 2021

https://twitter.com/goodysav/status/1384616284466257922

Justice.!!!!!! — Troy Daniels (@troydaniels) April 20, 2021

Thank the lord! — Michael Carter-Willi (@mcarterwilliams) April 20, 2021

The Timberwolves, WNBA and NBA also released statements following the verdict, promising to continue pushing for change and promoting action, noting the verdict is a positive step but is simply accountability for a wrong perpetrated and not a fix for the system that continues to perpetrate them.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/taSKKJa2Sc — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 20, 2021