Deron Williams Takes Out A Knicks Fan On Instagram Video

Deron Williams got creative with his first attempt at an Instagram video. The Brooklyn point guard found a willing young Knicks fan and jokingly knocked him over (at least we think it was a joke). Hopefully next season, we’ll get that long-awaited Brooklyn/New York playoff series.

Which team will be better next season?

