Deron Williams Takes Out A Knicks Fan On Instagram Video

Deron Williams got creative with his first attempt at an Instagram video. The Brooklyn point guard found a willing young Knicks fan and jokingly knocked him over (at least we think it was a joke). Hopefully next season, we’ll get that long-awaited Brooklyn/New York playoff series.
Which team will be better next season?
kid flopped
please he wishes the knicks were that easy. the barclay’s center is just extra room for all the knicks fans who can’t fit in msg.