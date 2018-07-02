Derrick Favors Will Return To The Utah Jazz On A Two-Year Deal

Getty Image

For multiple years, the Utah Jazz have been blessed with a strange “problem” in that two of the team’s best players are likely better suited for full-time play at center in today’s NBA. Rudy Gobert has developed into an annual Defensive Player of the Year candidate and the team’s anchor in the middle. But in addition, Derrick Favors is a tremendous (and undervalued) player that can also operate at the power forward spot, even as an oversized option when compared to most of his counterparts around the league.

Favors entered unrestricted free agency on July 1 but, as it turns out, he didn’t go far. On Monday, Favors agreed to return to the Utah Jazz. Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune first reported the news, which was quickly verified by Marc J. Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated.

Free agent forward Derrick Favors has agreed to terms on a deal to remain with the Utah Jazz, league sources tell The Salt Lake Tribune — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) July 2, 2018