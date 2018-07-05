Getty Image

Derrick Jones Jr. recently inked a two-year deal with the Miami Heat and, at the age of 21, the 6’7 forward has all kinds of ability that would be tantalizing and intriguing to his employer. With that as the backdrop, the Heat participated in the inaugural (and popular) California Classic this week in Sacramento and that particular event allowed Jones Jr. to showcase his off-the-charts burst and athleticism in the form of a dunk party.

Though things culminated with an utter explosion in the finale against the Kings on Thursday (we’ll get there), Jones left a mark with a few highlight-reel offerings in Miami’s first two games, including this one.

From there, he transitioned into a first half barrage against Sacramento.