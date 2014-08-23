Derrick Jones, Kwe Parker, & Josh Jackson Put On Show At Elite 24 Dunk Contest

It speaks to the incredible quality of the Elite 24 Dunk Contest that class of 2015 star Derrick Jones won the event but might not have had the most impressive slam of the night. Putting on a show at an idyllic outdoor setting in New York City, Jones and fellow prep high-fliers Kwe Parker and Josh Jackson (2016) pulled-off some of the best dunks we’ve seen all summer.

Our favorite among a host of great options? Jackson’s exceedingly casual off-backboard, between-the-legs jam.

Sick.

(Video via HMTextras)

Which dunk was your favorite?

