Derrick Jones, Kwe Parker, & Josh Jackson Put On Show At Elite 24 Dunk Contest

#Video #GIFs
08.23.14 4 years ago

It speaks to the incredible quality of the Elite 24 Dunk Contest that class of 2015 star Derrick Jones won the event but might not have had the most impressive slam of the night. Putting on a show at an idyllic outdoor setting in New York City, Jones and fellow prep high-fliers Kwe Parker and Josh Jackson (2016) pulled-off some of the best dunks we’ve seen all summer.

Our favorite among a host of great options? Jackson’s exceedingly casual off-backboard, between-the-legs jam.

Sick.

(Video via HMTextras)

Which dunk was your favorite?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#GIFs
TAGSderrick jonesElite 24gifshigh schoolJOSH JACKSONKwe Parkervideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP