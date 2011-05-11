Derrick Rose And Chicago’s Defense Do Work

We’re convinced the Hawks just don’t think. It’s like Atlanta came into Chicago last night with everyone telling them they wouldn’t win, and even the Bulls echoing that by going up 15 in the first half, and yet the Hawks just played on pure basketball instinct. They played hard, unselfishly and cohesive, with no one really caring who got the shots and everyone helping to try to stop Derrick Rose. The old Hawks would’ve gotten blown out and ruined an entire night of basketball. But these guys…these guys weathered the storm with just simple, fundamental basketball. But you know what? None if it mattered. Chicago rode Rose and some relentless fourth-quarter defense to a 95-83 win and a 3-2 lead in the series … With Chicago on a run and threatening to open up a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, Josh Smith (16 points) nearly had three blocks in about five seconds. First, he caught Rose’s layup before it hit the glass. Then after an outlet pass was stolen, Smith had back-to-back stuffs against Luol Deng and Ronnie Brewer right at the front of the rim before the second was called a goaltending. Insane athleticism. Still, it couldn’t kill the Bulls’ spirit, and they were the much more aggressive team in the fourth quarter, controlling the paint. Interestingly, it was Omer Asik and Taj Gibson (all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter) who made the difference, finishing the game as Joakim Noah and Carlos Boozer (11 points, 12 rebounds) cheered from the bench. How many other coaches would trust their subs during the biggest stretch of the biggest game of the year? Chicago was so good that the Hawks were 4-for-16 in the fourth quarter after previously shooting 53 percent … We were channel surfing last night and during timeouts, we kept flipping to check out The Wrestler on FX. First of all, Marisa Tomei. Second, instead of Mickey Rourke playing that role, imagine if it was Zaza Pachulia. Zaza would fit; if anyone in the whole league were destined to be the next Snitsky, it’d be him. No way Georgia’s finest wouldn’t win an Oscar … Deng (23 points) was feasting off the attention being paid to Rose (33 points, nine assists). Every time Rose got anywhere near the rim, half of Bankhead converged on him. Nearly every one of Deng’s shots was either a wide-open jumper where his man left to help, or a cut to the hoop to find an opening. With the way Deng came out, scoring 11 points and showing his whole repertoire during the first quarter, we did some research and realized Chicago is undefeated all-time when he scores 40 points. They are also undefeated all-time when he scores 452 points … Remember when Atlanta refused to play Jeff Teague over Mike Bibby? Yeahhhhh, about that. In the third quarter, Teague (21 points, seven assists) came out and scored a number of quick buckets, showcasing the smooth finishing ability that seemed to morph out of thin air during these playoffs. He was hitting floaters and finishing in the lane all night. Miami should 100 percent trade for Teague, and then give all of his minutes to Bibby … Some of the Dime crew remembers checking out Keith Bogans (who actually scored eight straight points for Chicago in the first quarter) WAY back in the day when he was at DeMatha Catholic High School. It’s crazy knowing that he survived while Joe Forte, his high school teammate, didn’t. Did even Keith Bogans himself believe he could do this? He must’ve met up with Rick Brunson along the way and exchanged tips on “how to make it in the NBA without being able to jump higher than T.J. Sorrentine or shoot better than Bugaloo from Above the Rim” … Interesting thoughts circulating around Twitter last night about the Lakers and just how dead they are. We’ll paraphrase what a lot of people were saying: every G.O.A.T. has their down year. Just look at NaS with Nastradamus … Speaking of the Lakers, the league came down harshly on Andrew Bynum last night for his Game 4 takeout of J.J. Barea. He’ll be suspended for the first five games next year and was fined $25,000 for Dennis Rodman-ing his jersey on the way out. Bynum will lose upwards of $700,000 for the games he’ll miss. We aren’t sure whether to feel just appalled or insanely appalled at that info … Former McDonald’s All-American Wally Judge announced yesterday that he’s going to transfer from Kansas State to Rutgers. He had been pinned to go to Maryland earlier this week until Gary Williams‘ abrupt retirement … In the world of so-crazy-contracts-that-no-one-is-quite-sure-if-serious, apparently the same team in Italy that signed Brandon Jennings has offered the 5-6 Baltimore YouTube sensation Aquille Carr a contract worth $750,000. If we’re ‘Quille, we jump at it. Who needs to finish high school? Actually going to school in Baltimore is basically like not going to school at all. Carr might as well bounce … We’re out like that random screaming thing on Kenny‘s “Wall.”
Question: EVERY time Rose penetrated, lanes opened up as 4 defenders collapsed on him…Why weren’t guys cutting EVERY SINGLE TIME? Rose is a good passer, willing passer, but you gotta help the guy and not just stand there doing the potty dance. Everytime a guy cut towards the basket on a drive, it was a free open lay up.
Joakim might be the worst offensive player in the league. The guy is worse than Ben Wallace. Why were announcers talking about Joakim being a good play maker from the high post? His break down for what he does when he gets ball in the high post is about 85%, stand around looking confused then do something stupid, 10% throw the ball away, 5% hit a guy who is cutting. I actually think less of Rose as a point guard for passing the ball to Joakim, the guy can’t even hit open dunks…
Teague been eating some HAM or something. Kid is looking pretty sweet, though some of those floaters he’s getting you can’t help but to think they are just lucky, but then he goes and does 3 more of them.
“Who needs to finish high school?” — Dime, this is the most irresponsible and out of line statement your writers made. And please do not give the crap that whoever wrote it was just trying to be witty.
I personally believe that no matter how much money is involved, a person has to at least finish high school.
Going back to basketball. How would the television ratings look like if the NBA finals would feature Dallas versus Miami part 2?
Out of sight (Out of mind) scenario number 1
Deron Williams returns to Utah after his contract expires in 2012. Him being traded to New Jersey was just part of his and Jazz management plan to surround him with talent to compete for a championship. Remember, he is still non-committal to staying with the Nets.
Sheeit dime..if you were coach and had a starter playing like Boozer,you too would have no problem with a bench player in crunch time.How much worse production could you get ?D-rose makes that team go.lost count on how severe his penetration brought in triple and quadriple teams.Deng and Bogans,stayed open.It was like warm ups.
I’m not from bmore..but that line was funny.It’s like that though ?! That’s mad F’d up.
In view of the new CBA and our aging squad the lakers trades should be heavy on youth and production.What I mean to say for ex. is if you are talking PG you better be talking CP3 or Dwill.If you are talking Nash then PHX better have a deal we can’t turn down.
I love these playoffs !
Westbrook should take the “Pass Willingly” page from D-Rose’s textbook and learn every letter in it..that’s how you make your team better and finish at the end of games. i know the thunder won but it took 3OT to do it,whereas they could’ve finish the game in regulation..hopefully the Bulls can wrap the series in ATL..Bulls in 6!
It would be damn straight irresponsible to say give up a $750,000 contract and go back to high school…
Pretty funny that an all-defense guy (Joah) gets subbed out because of defensive purposes and the Bulls go on to blow the game open.
Props to Thibs for having the balls to keep Noah and Boozer on the bench.
Remember last week when Kenny Smith was sayin Josh Smith “isn’t the athlete he was when he came into the league”? Barkley had to check him with the “Shut up, Kenny! He’s 25 yrs old!” I agree with Chuck.
Lotta dudes forget, back back in summer league and preseason, Jeff Teague was killin so nice that there was no doubt he was gonna be startin at point. I actually drafted dude on my fantasy team with my last pick…..then he tore up his ankle and Bibby got his spot back…
if only the bulls gave up noah for anthony. hell asik can do everything he does
Not only was the school line funny… statistics I’m choosing not to look up at this time but are probably in my favor anyway say, he’d be better off taking the money. Quit now and comeback when they make actual progress and reform. Looking at the other facts of his situation. He is a 17 year old sophomore. Will be a 19 possibly 20 year old senior. Not trying to step on any toes but that is just about the age when most say F-it or sir-yes-sir.
What is the end goal of education? To try and make more money for yourself. School will always be there, basketball won’t. Besides, if the previous myor of Baltimore operates a Wal-Mart gift card scam, he’ll need more than a HS diploma to make it out.
While I’m on said pedestal… Why are people so uptight about education? If everyone goes on to get a Masters we’ll still need garbage men.
750K or a diploma? 750K ALL DAY
Alf, where is your high school diploma these days?
I doubt that shit is hanging on your wall, either at your place or your mom’s
(that is if you two ain’t sharing residences)
To be fair Baltimore does have some quality schools.
@That´s What’s Up (and all the other past and future douchebags that share his opinion)
For you to say that the purpose of an education is a piece of paper on a wall is both sad and disgusting, and a grim insight on why the USA has been slowly becoming a less evolved society with each day that passes. You all should be ashamed of being so fantastically dumb…
Getting a high school diploma really isn’t that hard unless you are mentally deficient in some way. Worst case scenario, this kid doesn’t “make it” and he goes back to school in 5 years, but he does it with a few million on the table…which is more money than the teacher teaching would make in 10-20 years. You dont let a chance like that slip away…Shit, if he continued his education part time in Europe, it would be a win-win cause it would be much better quality.
@That’s What’s Up
Yup. It ain’t hanging on the wall (at my own house).
Point is I will definitely be making more than that amount because I made it through school.
Besides, there are a lot of stuff 750K will not be able to teach you.
what defense did derrick rose play? he’s been schooled by teague in every game
alf
For 750k you can hire people to teach you almost anything. Making 750k at that young of an age ain’t making money, it’s changing your entire life. Imagine what doors would open up for him if he wanted to become a pure academic, he could pay his way through any type of medical or lawyer schools in the world. He goes from being some random kid who plays basketball to being a kid who can buy his way into any post high school education he wants. Even if his basketball career doesn’t work out, he’s got doors open, when otherwise if his basketball career doesn’t work out, he’s looking at a nice long stint at Mickey Ds, even with that high school diploma.
That kid should definitely take the money. Honestly, what is he really going to learn if he stays in high school? Lets say he turns down the gig and graduates instead. Now what? Minimum wage job at Taco Bell?
He’d probably learn 100X more about real life by going overseas and playing.
It isn’t really even a question. You take the 750k, go play ball while you can, then if you need to go finish ur education cos it all falls through, your in a far better position to do so.
at the very least the dudes gonna be able to afford to buy a house out right an avoid being in debt his whole life.
@Quedas the piece of paper is all he’s gonna get out of his last year of school, its not like the guy cant read or write. He will be educated to the same level of your average high school graduate, only he’s got the opportunity to go make a lot of money working in a foreign country.
It will depend on his maturity. People who win the mega millions often times end up worse off than before they had money. However, if spent/saved wisely and lets say he doesn’t make the NBA or any other league. He can now pay to commute down 295 and afford to go to DeMatha. Mike Jones might even find a way to make him an assistant coach.
No one told Kevin Durant and Greg Oden to stay in school. No one told Sebastian Telfair or Lebron James to stay in school. It is the same argument with different timing. It isn’t even all about the money. There are several people within Baltimore that haven’t stepped foot outside of 695 (Baltimore’s Beltway). This is an opportunity for him to travel the world at a fairly young age. Why read about Europe when he can go see it for himself?
To chime in on a played out discussion…I don’t care if the kid finishes high school. Finishing high school and being educated are not the same thing. I know a lot of really stupid and immature people with that piece of paper. That being said, and knowing nothing about this kid’s situation, there is a base level of education that every person needs to function in this society. Maybe he doesn’t need calculus or literature in his life, but as a sophomore basketball prodigy he better make sure he has at least a solid basis in algebra and a workable knowledge of the english language. 750k is a lot of money, but that won’t last 3 years if you are irresponsible. He will buy a car and a house and then not be able to pay his property taxes.
Of course, if he is responsible, if he respects that his escalated earning potential is probably limited to the next 10 years, and if he is smart enough to want to continue his education then hands down, no question he should go to Italy.
750K over senior HS year for sure. pocket the money, play ball, gain life experience then go back finish your HS. what choice is really there to make? thats insane that a HS can go get a house outright and not to have to worry about a mortgage his whole life. you know how liberating that is? I started 6 years ago and still have NINETEEN yrs left to pay mortgage.
…Lakers over Mavs in Game 5!
“Joakim might be the worst offensive player in the league. The guy is worse than Ben Wallace.”
Easy there, control. I understand you aren’t a fan of the French Shabba, but he’s not as bad as Big Ben. When Ben lays it up, the last part of his hand to come off the ball is either his thumb or his palm. I don’t even understand it myself. Agent Mulder’s gotta look into that one.
Re: 750k.
He should take the opportunity to play for $750K but he HAS to make sure he earns that diploma. And control, you can’t assume that he’ll have millions of dollars in 5 years. We don’t even know if he’ll get a contract extension so that $750k could be all he gets. And really, $750 isn’t that much to take care of your life, especially for a high school kid. Just ask all the people who earned millions and millions of dollars but had to file for bankruptcy. I bet the kid goes out and blows 80-100K on a car, then another 20-30k “living the life”… just in his first month. Seriously, he’s a kid. Kids do that kind of shit. And let’s not forget the flights home, and bringing his fam/friends out to Europe so he doesn’t feel too lonely and taking care of them. And all the hot European girls trying to catch a ride on the money train. In a year, he could conceivably blow more than half of $750K.
First, take the $750k; kid can always finish his education later. Simple logic. As noted above, no one quibbles with LeBron’s decision to skip college. And really only difference is amount of $, and a year or 2 of school (and last year or 2 of H.S. is the most irrelevant of H.S. from a learning standpoint anyway).
Hawks:
— No suprise re. Teague as I’ve noted before; kid could have been doing it all year. And Hawks did pretty poorly with Hinrich post-Bibby trade; Hinrich’s only true asset is he has a sweet outside umper (but he is too shy to shoot it enough). Teague is better defender and certainly better defender against lightening Rose. Thank goodness Hinrich was injured or this series would be long over. Coaches have such tunnel vision, they just couldn’t see Teague’s vast growth from last year.
— Nice game by Zaza, but even a blind squirrel gets a nut once in a while. Zaza basically is a dramatic hack, but he does piss off the opposition and score some flops with the refs. (I’m a Hawks fan too.)
— Hawks resort to iso Joe and iso Jamal in early 4th quarter, contrary to prior 3 quarters, and the game goes down the tube.
— Cheap ass shot by Boozer to Smith’s jaw. Guess Boozer is a bit tired of getting his shot blocked. Boozer, the douche.
— Al and Noah clearly know each other’s game and have pretty much closed down each other. I love Horford, but he is so mechanical/methodical on defense, that once he switches on to Rose, I want to just scream as Rose dashes by him EVERY time for the very, very, very easy layup + 1. Also, of all the guys, it just seems that Horford has most choked up this whole series. He and Bosh should go out and have a beer and discuss their nerve issues.
My dad came to this country 30 years ago and He just recently got his GED. I am very proud of him and it just shows you that it doesn’t matter how old you are you can still get an education. Let him take the 750K and then get his diploma later. Alot of Pro athletes that leave college early still get their diploma later. I even know a few 16 year old’s that instead of finishing school get their diploma early.
Two thumbs up to First & Foremost and Patrick.
My last thought on this whole high school discussion. If a person is really that good or talented, opportunity does not only knock once on the door. It knocks over and over again.
What does he loose by finishing high school? Tell that Euro team that he wants to graduate from high school and they talk again after one year.
bynum has no reason to be appalled. the guy should be entered in anger management. you cant go pushing people out of the air.
barea
beasley
crash
i think the fine should have been more- the $700k “loss” seems more to be a consequence of missing games no? So he effectively doens’t get explicitly fined for the flagrant. I think if Kobe got fined $100k for saying faggot, he should have gotten a larger nominal fine for the push, and not just the consequential loss for missing games
WTF do you people be smoking? Nastradamus was fire too! I hate how just because NaS doesn’t always rock over the top COMMERCIAL beats like a Jay z does people underrate his music.
History tells us he was the first artist to be SEVERELY screwed by pirating as I AM…NASTRADAMUS was supposed to be a double album and he scrapped it and the material (which made up most of the lost tapes. Dumb, he should’ve dropped it) it would’ve been the best hip hop album of all time probably still. Did you even really listen to it? GTFOH
“I’ma prison cell six by nine Livin hell stone wall metal bars for the gods in jail My nickname the can, the slammer, the big house I’m the place many fear cause there’s no way out I take the sun away put misery instead When you wit me most folks consider you dead I saw too many inmates fallin apart l for the guards to let them out at night when it’s dark Convicts think they alone but if they listen close hey can hear me groan touch the wall feel my pulse All the pictures you put up is stuck to my skin I hear ya prayers (even when ya whisperin) I make it hotter in the summer colder in the winter If the court paroal ya then another con enters No remorse for your tears I seen em too often When you cry I make you feel alive inside a coffin h you when you eat play with you mind when you slee you dream that you free then make you wake up to m Face to face with a cage no matter your age I can shatter you turn you into a savage in rage Change ya life that’s if you get a chance to get out Cause only you and I know what sufferings about o it’s stunning when bed sheets become your woman m the one that gotcha weapons when the beef is comm Maybe one day I’ll open up my arms to release you You’ll always be my property nigga stay legal”
I guess creativity and lyrical content don’t count foe anything let’s just all coon dance our lives away
SMH
Thanks for pissing me off my clients will suffer for it
@Alf – this was a nice discussion. Yes, if he is as good as Aron makes him out to be, then opportunity will bum rush his door. However, if that growth spurt takes its time and he remains sub 5’7. Good Luck with that. Yeah the NBA has seen their fair share of short guys… but you can count them on 1 hand. Matter of fact, he’d be the one for the thumb.
Go play Euroball where skill > size. Be a phenom overseas. Start a global brand. Punch Rubio in the face. Get the names of all of your LEGIT cousins/aunts/uncles prior to when you sign. If it doesn’t workout, write a tell all book.
@ ALF-GTFOH as a matter of fact GTFOH TWICE!! you talkin about you will be makin over 750k once you finish school?!? are you coming up with a new invention or something? did you cure cancer? silly kid-doctors annual salary is at maybe 90 to 200k. scientists, engineers, lawyers all about the same-of course depending on your practice or your legal expertise maybe you hit the 300k range. shit OBAMA makes 400k a year-but you seem to think once you finish school you wil be making 750k-that would mean you are making over 62k a month? WHERE THEY DO THAT AT?!? HAHA-AND arent you the same cat who was begging DIME for a job? damn tard.
@hahns,
never knew Bynum was such a pussy, this guy is a real thug..
[www.youtube.com]
wallace incident..
[www.youtube.com]
beasely incident
wallace cracked some ribs.. you see him on the floor writhing in pain.. this guy got off lightly..
@ quedas
High School diploma guarantees you what? It damn sure doesn’t guarantee that you actually learned in school, only that you completed the courses.
Do you think minimum wage jobs care if you have a diploma or not? No. – minimum wage is minimum wage; you don’t get a 30 cent raise for a high school diploma.
…but thanks for calling those with opinions douchebags
and for those still defending the U.S. education system-MISS ME. he will actually be better off getting his education overseas-or maybe they have a GED program-lol. the american education system is a joke-look at the facts-our top 5% of students still rank at the bottom when compared to other countries-check out “waiting for superman” a very insightful movie.
Noah isnt worse than Ben Wallace. Noah can actually hit free throws and has a semi-decent jump shot, while Wallace is just horrendous outside of 3 feet from the rim
Season 4 of The Wire pretty much let me know everything I needed to know about Baltimore’s school system. I know I shouldn’t base my perceptions on a TV show but I heard its pretty accurate. Take the money. He will basically be doing the same thing Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus are doing but nobody says a word about them so what’s the difference?
@BUFFALO BRAVE I dont know which song that was but it reminded me of I Gave You Power
and wallace had to go to the hospital with collapsed lungs.. this guy belongs in jail not on a basketball court..
im pretty sure that when teenagers like Dirk were signed to a club team overseas, they still went to school. Its like a basketball factory.
It’s embarassing and sad that so many of you are willing to throw away education for 750K. Lol, damn what is your life like.
Think about it. If you won 750K in the lotto today, you’d still have to go to work everyday. But you’re telling this kid to throw away all education and go play ball.
No wonder all of our jobs are being outsourced to India and various other countries. Everybody has that Joe the Plumber ignorance about them.
As for the Bulls/Hawks game last night:
Kenny Smith is right, Josh Smith is no longer an athletic freak. He is still a good athlete. He is entering that 2003 Vince Carter portion of his career. Its clear that he doesnt workout in the off season. I see him going VCs route the next 5-6 yrs.
That play were he had the so called “blocks”. The replay clearly shows him fouling the fluck out of Loul Deng. As a matter of fact, he didnt even get ball on Deng. He just slapped him across the face! Then goaltended on Brewer.
Speaking of which, it seemed very clear to me that the refs were trying their hardest to keep this game close with the bad calls. Rose was fouled repeatedly but didnt get a call. He should’ve had closer to 20fts shot.
Will david stern neeed to change the rules again? Guys like Rose could ruin the game if they called every foul they’re supposed to under the current rules.
Chicagorilla
I don’t think Josh Smith could go VC’s route. VC turned into a decent jump shooter, Josh Smith is the only guy I’ve ever seen get booed by his own crowd when he starts getting set to shoot, even if the shot clock is only reading one second, and he’s WIDE open. He might be the second worst shooter I’ve seen, next to Rondo, and the silly thing is, his shot doesn’t even LOOK that horrible. Josh DOES look kind of pudgy though, like he’s carrying a solid 15lbs of fat he could stand to lose.
About the education, I don’t think anyone is saying “throw away education for 750k” but delaying your education for 1 or 2 years to bank 750k isn’t about throwing away your education, it’s about opening doors that would NEVER be open for him. There are motherfuckers out there in the education system who would literally kill their mothers to get a scholarship to a piece of shit school, yet this kid is making enough money to get the best education possible. How many kids bust their ass while being in high school to get a scholarship, and how many of those kids would trade a year of working real life experience to be able to get that scholarship? This kid has an opportunity that would be silly to turn down.
alf
What if Greg Oden didn’t jump at his chance to get drafted? If he would have been injured in college like he has been in the nba, he would be worth 8 figures less than he is now. Injuries are a MAJOR part of the game, and if you have a chance to get some cash before you get hit by one, you fucking take it.
Atlanta lives on jumpshots. It seemed like Teague was the only one taking it to the paint. When your 4 and 5 do nothing but take 15-20 footers, you’re likely not gonna beat a team like the Bulls.
oh and when is Barkley going to shut the fluck up? Or at least admit he was wrong.
Rose had another 30pt 9ast game. He shot 24 times, but you also have to count the shot attempts that led to FTs(which was 6 at least) so that means he shot 30 times again.
The difference??? His teammates hit their shots! Deng, Boozer, Gibson, Bogans were all making open shots when Rose passed this time.
Its almost like Barkley isnt watching the games that are played in front of him. Dude is an idiot and should not be percieved as an analyst. He is comic relief.
I hate to think that kids are learning basketball by what he is saying.
Also people keep popping off about Durant and Westbrook not playing well together and blaming Russ. As i pointed out in the summer, Russ doesnt play the pg spot well. Not yet. He froze out Durant on team USA a few times at crucial points of the game. Kid is still learning. He’s only been a pg for 3 yrs damn.
Durant also has become a one demensional jumpshooter. He needs to expand his game.
James Harden has been playing a better PG/playmaker than Russ. They should just run with that.
“its hard talking to these dummies yall”- Charles Barkley
Yeh chuck….thats kinda how i feel when you open your mouth to spit you ADHD laced opinions.
Bynum’s gonna lose 700K….he basically played this playoffs for free lol. Thats flucked up.
@Chicagorilla – What is up with Boozer? When he came back from injury at the beginning of the season dude was going off on my fantasy squad and even when Noah came back but then it was like he hit a wall or his body was taken over by aliens like in Space Jam and has sucked ever since. Is this Boozer from now on or is he hurt or something, he was a solid player and good for 20/10 WTH happened?
Kid needs to take the money and bank it. People act like you can’t get an education oversees or even online. If he just took half his money and put it in a market based IRA he’d have a million dollars saved by age 40.
Money does provide options and opportunities, its what you do with those options that could put him to be in a good position that wouldn’t have been possible otherwise.
High school over 750k? Tell that to Einstein, Henry Ford, Peter Jennings, Peter Jackson, Quentin Tarantino, Rockefeller, van Gogh, Jay Z, Sinatra, Dale Earnhardt Sr, DiMaggio, Boris Becker, etc
…and all the other high school dropouts.
@alf – This is how an American thinks, get a HS diploma and I’m saying you make $50,000 right out of HS (maybe you are senior burger flipper like Sporty J making bank). After 20 YEARS at a discount rate of 5% you know how much that is in today’s dollars? $500K!
Yes, you take the money and don’t be stupid. Called economics and finance and why the US in a recession is still more financially stable than over 90% of the world!
“Think about it… You’d still go to work everyday” That is the whole point, he is going to work. That “job” is entertainment in the form of basketball, in which he just so happens to make a sizeable income relative to other high school graduates.
Even if Goldman Sachs came to my high school and offered me a 3-year contract making $250k a year. I’d take it. The worst that happens is they go bankrupt and I’m out of a job. However, I’ve pocketed enough money to survive for a couple years. Also, I’ll gain valuable experience in a field I always wanted to be in. Strike when the iron is hot. No one told Derrick Rose to stay in school [take his own SAT] and get a college degree [which is more valuable than a diploma]. Not everyone can be a Patrick Ewing.
I don’t see anyone lobbying the NBA to change the qualifications to include having a 4 year college degree. If he doesn’t make in playing overseas, would he be any better off staying stateside? The only difference between this and joining the army to pay for college is the amount of money he’d make.
He isn’t throwing away his education… he is studying abroad. My only beef with his situation is that he’s older than ery’body else. From a basketball standpoint he doesn’t gain anything by playing against kids 2-3 years younger than him from this point on.
@Claw,
What happened to Boozer? Simple coach Thibs and the refs.
Ref: Boozers physical play has him in foul trouble every game.
Thibs: He has changed the offense and went away from Boozer on the pick n rolls. For some reason, he’s adopted the Vinny Del Negro plays of using Joakim in the pick n rolls and have Boozer pop to the elbow off the weak side.
This has resulted in way less touches for Boozer, which has also seemed to effect his defense.
I don’t like it or agree with it, but i respect Thibs enough to live with it. He may be playing the playoff chess game and waiting for the next round to work the ball in to Boozer.
Also, i thought Boozer played well yesterday on offense. He was getting looks in the paint and hit that jumper.
If we can put him in the low post more, i think he would shoot better.
@control,
I meant to tell you, you hit it right on the head as far as Rose driving the lane. They have to keep moving. Even along the 3pt line, they need to move into the open passing lane and not ask Rose to make such tough passes. Especially Deng. That was his specialty a few years ago. But now he sits at the 3 waiting for the kickout so he can do his pump fake.
There is no reason he couldn’t finish his senior year being home schooled. No way should you pass on $750K unless you’ll cost yourself a chance at more down the road. If you are an NBA talent, you should pass on the cash, hit college for a year, and then go into the NBA. If you aren’t, and someone is offering you $750K, take it, and finish your education later.
In talking to a buddy of mine back out in HI, I think I talked myself out of Chicago coming out of the east when I was trying to talk him into thinking the Bulls will win the east. I was telling him that nobody on the Heat was going to stop Rose, and with Noah, Deng, Gibson etc… they should be able to slow James and Wade. Bosh and Boozer will be too busy being scared of one another to have any impact. All the while the friggin Hawks just kinda hung around.
Celtics have had a great run, but it ends tonight.
Can’t wait to see this OKC/Memphis game. You know the Thunder will come out hype behind that crowd, hopefully Memphis can withstand the initial onslaught OKC will bring in the 1st quarter. Tonights winner wins the series
@LeRoy- I’m hoping for a Celtics beatdown of the Heat,just go off and smite thee! Sick of the “That’s why we came together” crap. I want the Heat ousted!
For tonight’s game, these have been fun the crowds are like a college atmosphere, its been good basketball to watch. Best playoffs in years!
@Chicagorilla – Here is what I don’t get, Noah isn’t making anything past 5 feet while Boozer has a solid mid range game and if Rose’s guy doesn’t stick with Booz on a pick he’s hitting that J. Boozer can go off offensively it seemed like Thibbs like Gibson more for his defense and Boozer’s lack of it.
It is all about D but if they do meet the Heat I think Rose will need some help with the offensive burden.
Man the kid Rose???? i mean DAMN.. i can see Chicago making it to the Finals..
i mean seriously.. NO ONE CAN STOP HIM.. he can penetrate against double, triple teams.. that team is made up perfectly for him as far as bigs who give solid screens and good slashers/shooters..
And when Deng shows up??? yeah its REAL rough..
And they coach aint bad either.. he aint listening to no one.. Asik or whoever and Gibson out there for damn near all the 4th??? Thibs plays his matchups well..
But honestly Gibson is just a solid crunchtime performer.. he was last year too..
And if indeed Miami is the next opponent then you can bet ur meal ticket Booz is going to get the CHANCE to show out.. Honestly Miami looking good but Chicago got everything they need to beat them.. a SUPERSTAR PG who is GOING to penetrate and a solid low post scorer in Booz..
Im not even touchin the education discussion.. i imagine DIMES comment was sarcasm as the writer himself is surely educated..
ONCE AGAIN someone just got sensitive.. thanks ALF
And im with ChiTown
Someone PLEASE shut Charles Barkeley up.. hes an idiot.. hes only up there for comic relief in goofy shit said and fat jokes..
Kettlebell my a$$ bruh
@Lakeshow – Don’t hate, just because the Round Mound called his shot on the Mavs taking out the Lakers!