Video: Derrick Rose, Big Sean & adidas “All In For Chicago” Event Highlights

Over the weekend, adidas and Derrick Rose officially unveiled his newest sneaker, the D Rose 4. During the event at the United Center, I got up with the designers and Derrick to talk about what makes the shoe unique, and afterward, an event was hosted on the court that included a performance by Big Sean, a dunk contest with some YouTube legends and we even got a chance to see Rose shoot a few jumpers.

Inspired by D-Rose’s distinct on-court and off-court personalities, the first three colorways of the shoe will be released on October 10 for $140. Check the video below for highlights of the event.

