Video: Derrick Rose, Big Sean & adidas “All In For Chicago” Event Highlights

#Big Sean #Adidas #Video #Derrick Rose #Chicago Bulls
09.23.13 5 years ago

Over the weekend, adidas and Derrick Rose officially unveiled his newest sneaker, the D Rose 4. During the event at the United Center, I got up with the designers and Derrick to talk about what makes the shoe unique, and afterward, an event was hosted on the court that included a performance by Big Sean, a dunk contest with some YouTube legends and we even got a chance to see Rose shoot a few jumpers.

Inspired by D-Rose’s distinct on-court and off-court personalities, the first three colorways of the shoe will be released on October 10 for $140. Check the video below for highlights of the event.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Big Sean#Adidas#Video#Derrick Rose#Chicago Bulls
TAGSadidasadidas Basketballadidas HoopsBig SeanCHICAGO BULLSDERRICK ROSEDimeMagvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP